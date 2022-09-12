Leanne Williamson At QB Club Wednesday
Buy Now

South Dakota head coach Leanne Williamson shouts out instructions to her team during the Coyotes' Summit League volleyball match in the 2021 season. Williamson will speak at the Yankton Quarterback Club on Wednesday, Sept. 14.

 James D. Cimburek/P&D

The Yankton Quarterback Club will meet Wednesday at noon at JoDeans, located on Broadway in Yankton.

This week’s speaker is University of South Dakota head volleyball coach Leanne Williamson. Williamson has led the Coyotes to back-to-back Summit League Tournament titles. USD has posted a 171-77 record under her leadership, making Williamson the winningest volleyball coach in Coyote history.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.