YORK, Neb. — Two area wrestlers each took home sixth place finishes in the NSWCA State Girls’ High School Wrestling Tournament, held Friday and Saturday in York, Nebraska.
South Sioux City scored 13.5 points, finishing ahead of Schuyler (129), West Point-Beemer (128) and Amherst (118). Platteview (71) rounded out the first five in the event. Over 60 high schools were represented, with no divisions based on school size.
Creighton had four wrestlers competing, with Casidy Wortman placing sixth at 154 pounds.
Crofton-Bloomfield’s lone wrestler, Madisen Petersen, placed sixth at 124 pounds.
Lee Wolf Inv.
ABERDEEN — Emma Murray’s third place finish led the Viborg-Hurley contingent competing in the girls’ portion of the Lee Wolf Invitational wrestling tournament, Saturday in Aberdeen.
Murray scored pins of Migdalia Rodriguez of Huron and Kaylee Dean of Canton to finish 2-2 on the day.
Also for Viborg-Hurley, Morgan Lee placed fourth, and Madelyn Feiock and Gia Miller each placed fifth.
