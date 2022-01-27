VERMILLION – A battle for third place in the Summit League came down to the wire Thursday night in Vermillion, as the South Dakota Coyotes men’s basketball team was tied with 25 seconds left with the North Dakota State Bison.
With three seconds left, Tasos Kamateros put up a three-pointer that was no good, but a Mason Archambault rebound and pass back out to Kamateros gave USD one last opportunity.
“We should win the game, we have five minutes,” USD head coach Todd Lee said. “The shot was just .2 or .1 seconds too late, and Tasos had a good look on the first one, that first one was in and out.”
Kamateros sinks the three-pointer, and the Coyotes think they have the game won, until the officials go to the replay and see that the shot by Kamateros was less than a second too late as the ball was still in his fingertips as the clock expired.
The game went to overtime, where the Bison ran away with a 74-62 win over South Dakota, ending the Coyotes five-game winning streak.
“I told the guys in the locker room, can’t fault our effort and how hard we played,” Lee said. “We just didn’t make enough plays down the stretch and missed some shots we normally make and some free throws we normally make and that was disappointing.”
The Coyotes and Bison traded blows in the first half, with neither side building much momentum. The Coyotes held a one-point 26-25 lead.
North Dakota State jumped out on a 7-0 run to start the half and built a 32-26 lead less than 90 seconds into the half. After the Coyotes settled into the half, they were able to even the game at 44 and take the lead shortly after.
As the game was hanging around one score closing in on eight minutes to play, the Coyotes were struggling to hit a shot, but Damani Hayes’ effort on the offensive glass gave USD extra possessions, and allowed the Coyotes to hold their slim lead.
“Damani did a great job rebounding,” Lee said. “He gained some possession on the offensive end by going to the boards and defensively did a really good job, had that big charge on Griesel and you can put him on different guys. He did a great job tonight.”
After tying the game at 54 minutes later, NDSU shifted into a zone defense to try and disrupt USD’s offensive flow. The Coyotes got a bucket on a Kamateros lay-in, but struggled to get open looks due to the Bison’ length.
“It was difficult (to find open looks) because they’re shot blockers and they’re really long so you have to find a way to get good shots,” Archambault said. “But we need to find a way to shoot the ball better and we didn’t really shoot it that well in this game.”
After two possessions, the Bison switched back into man-to-man defense out of the under-4 media timeout. Tyree Eady tied the game at 58 with 2:30 to play.
From there it was a battle to the end of the half, as neither side could pull away, leading to the overtime win for NDSU.
Sam Griesel led the Bison with 20 points and 11 rebounds. Tyree Eady tallied 17 points.
Kruz Perrott-Hunt led USD with 24 points. Mason Archambault added 19 points and Boogie Anderson 10 points. Hayes finished with nine rebounds to lead the team.
The Coyotes are back in action Saturday against North Dakota. The game is set for a 4 p.m. tip-off inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center.
NORTH DAKOTA STATE (14-7, 6-3)
Rocky Kreuser 2-11 4-5 8, Tyree Eady 7-9 0-0 17, Sam Griesel 4-11 12-13 20, Jarius Cook 3-6 0-1 7, Boden Skunberg 3-6 3-3 9, Maleeck Harden-Hayes 1-2 0-0 3, Grant Nelson 5-8 0-0 10, Joshua Streit 0-1 0-0 0, Dezmond McKinney 0-1 0-0 0. TOTALS: 25-55 19-22 74.
SOUTH DAKOTA (12-8, 5-4)
Hunter Goodrick 1-5 0-0 2, Tasos Kamateros 2-11 0-0 5, Boogie Anderson 5-8 0-0 10, Kruz Perrott-Hunt 9-20 4-8 24, Mason Archambault 5-12 8-8 19, Damani Hayes 0-1 2-3 2, Keaton Kutcher 0-5 0-0 0, Erik Oliver 0-1 0-0 0. TOTALS: 22-63 14-19 62
At the Half: USD 26, NDSU 25. Three-Pointers: NDSU 5-17 (Eady 3-4, Harden-Hayes 1-1, Cook 1-3, Skunberg 0-1, Nelson 0-2, Kreuser 0-3, Griesel 0-3), USD 4-15 (Perrott-Hunt 2-4, Archambault 1-3, Kamateros 1-6, Kutcher 0-2). Rebounds: USD 39 (Hayes 9), NDSU 37 (Griesel 11). Assists: NDSU 8 (Griesel 2), USD 7 (Perrott-Hunt 2). Steals: USD 4 (Goodrick 2), NDSU 2 (Griesel, Skunberg). Blocked Shots: NDSU 5 (Nelson 3), USD 2 (Kamateros, Hayes). Personal Fouls: NDSU 19, USD 18. Turnovers: NDSU 11, USD 9.
