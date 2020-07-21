The Easton Yankton Archery Center, in partnership with the National Field Archery Association (NFAA), announced Tuesday that it will host a six-day, multi-tournament event from Sept. 22-27.
Due to COVID-19, all major archery events across the country were postponed this spring and summer. The multi-tournament event will allow archers to compete in several national events in a single trip.
“We know that archers are itching to get out and compete,” said Bruce Cull, NFAA Foundation President and Executive Director. “With several of these events originally scheduled around the country, we feel it is safer to bring them all together to limit the amount of travel. We are also a more rural community where the exposure to COVID-19 is much lower.”
The six-day event will feature several major events: NFAA Outdoor National Field Championships, NFAA Outdoor National Target Championships, NFAA Indoor National Field Championship (professional divisions only), USA Archery Indoor National Finals and the First Dakota Classic. Archers may compete in multiple events.
Several hundred participants are expected to make the trip to Yankton.
