SIOUX FALLS — South Dakota sophomore Marleen Mülla has been named the TicketSmarter Summit League Field Peak Performer of the Week for the period ended May 7.
Mülla, who hails from Rakvere, Estonia, vaulted an outdoor best of 14-8 ¾ (4.49m) to win the women’s pole vault at the USD Tune-Up. She moved to fourth in the NCAA with the height. She also ranks second in USD history outdoors. Mülla garners her fifth honor of 2023 and the ninth career recognition.
