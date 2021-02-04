The team in red did it two months ago.
Now, can they do it in a place that has been anything but friendly over the past two decades?
It’s the annual question facing the South Dakota men’s basketball program: Is this the season the Coyotes win in Brookings?
That may not be among the top storylines heading into this weekend’s rivalry games between South Dakota (10-6, 8-0) and South Dakota State (10-3, 4-0) at Frost Arena, but it’s nonetheless a black cloud the Coyotes are looking to escape.
The Jackrabbits own a 13-game winning streak in Brookings against their rivals and haven’t lost to USD since the 1999-2000 season.
The Coyotes, though, won the most recent meeting, a 91-78 thrashing back on Dec. 12 in a non-conference showdown in Sioux Falls.
In that game, USD’s Stanley Umude torched the Jackrabbit defense for 17-of-26 shooting for 41 points.
“Obviously, we weren’t excited about what happened last time and weren’t happy with how thigs went,” SDSU head coach Eric Henderson said in a weekly media Zoom to preview Friday night’s and Saturday night’s games.
“Stanley played phenomenal. Honestly, hit some extremely tough shots, got it going and got it cooking.”
The Jackrabbits, Henderson added, didn’t have their “full arsenal” available in that first game with the Coyotes, as Preseason Player of the Year selection Douglas Wilson didn’t play in that matchup because of an injury — SDSU also lost Noah Freidel to an ejection late in the first half.
No doubt having Wilson, who is averaging 15.8 points and 5.6 rebounds in nine games, back in the lineup will make a difference defensively for the Jacks against Umude, but Henderson made clear that SDSU will have to defend everybody better.
“It’s not just a Stan Umude show, it’s a whole team, and we have to make sure we’re aware of everybody,” Henderson said.
Despite starting the season 0-5, the Coyotes have reeled off nine consecutive wins and are off to their best start in their Summit League existence.
South Dakota boasts the league’s top 1-2 punch in Umude (20.5 ppg, 7.3 rpg, 2.7 apg) and A.J. Plitzuweit (16.3 ppg, 4 apg), who both own games of at least 37 points — USD is one of two schools nationally to feature that accomplishment.
“A.J. and Stan are playing good, but maybe what’s standing out more to me is how their other players are fitting into their roles; accepting their roles and how they’re playing together,” Henderson said.
To that point, USD also features the likes of Xavier Fuller (7.8 ppg), Tasos Kamateros (7.3 ppg, 3.5 rpg), Kruz Perrott-Hunt (6.3 ppg, 2.8 rpg) and Mason Archambault (5.7 ppg).
While the Coyotes have avoided any COVID-19 related issues to this point in the Summit League season, the Jackrabbits have already endured an up-and-down league slate.
South Dakota State opened Summit League action with a pair of wins over Western Illinois, but then had a weekend series canceled. The Jacks then swept North Dakota, but then had another weekend off when a series was canceled.
In other words, SDSU hasn’t had much of a routine. But when the Jacks have taken the court, however, they’ve proven to be a potent offensive squad — they’re second in the conference in scoring (80.5).
Outside of Wilson, SDSU boasts Freidel (17.6 ppg, 4.5 rpg, 2.2 apg), Baylor Scheierman (13.8 ppg, 9.2 rpg, 2.8 apg), Alex Arians (11.8 ppg, 4.5 rpg), David Wingett (8.0 ppg) and Matt Dentlinger (7.6 ppg, 3.5 rpg).
With the prospect of facing USD this weekend, it’s not as though SDSU has had to build up the weekend series to its players in any additional fashion, according to Henderson.
“When you look at it, everybody kind of understands it,” he said. “Our kids understand what’s going on; their kids understand what’s going on.
“You don’t want to put too much emphasis on it, but also having your kids excited; having your kids get a little extra juice flowing is pretty cool and pretty exciting.”
Follow @jhoeck on Twitter
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.