Yankton Post 12 is ranked second in the Class A American Legion rankings, announced Monday.
Yankton, 13-3 overall, is 6-1 against other South Dakota Class A competition and has a power point score of 43.7143. Harrisburg Gold, which is 5-2 in Class A play, leads the way with a power point score of 44.7143.
Yankton will qualify for state, July 25-29, as the tournament host. The top 14 teams, excluding Yankton, will play a best-of-3 series to decide the other seven entries. The tournament will be seeded, with Yankton guaranteed to play the final game of the day on the opening day of the tournament.
Yankton hosts three teams ranked in the top eight this week: Two against defending champion Rapid City Post 22 (10-5 in Class A) on Tuesday, then games against Brookings (8-4 in Class A) and Rapid City Post 320 (10-2 in Class A) on Thursday.
CLASS A RANKINGS: 1, Harrisburg Gold (5-2 against Class A, 44.7143 power points); 2, Yankton (6-1, 43.7143); 3, Sioux Falls East (10-1, 43.0); 4, Brandon Valley (6-3, 42.333); 5, Brookings (8-4, 41.5833); 6, Rapid City Post 320 (10-2, 41.1667); 7, Rapid City Post 22 (10-5, 40.9333); 8, Renner (8-4, 40.8333); 9, Watertown (13-13, 40.6923); 10, Aberdeen (8-8, 40.5625); 11, Mitchell (7-5, 40.1667); 12, Sioux Falls West (5-7, 39.8333); 13, Huron (2-7, 38.7778); 14, Spearfish (0-10, 37.2); 15, Sturgis (0-8, 37.125); 16, Pierre (0-13, 36.9231); 17, Harrisburg Maroon (0-5, 36.6)
