Yankton Second In Standings
Yankton's Drew Ryken takes a cut during Post 12's contest against Vermillion Post 1, at Riverside Field as part of the Kyle Mueller Classic. Yankton is currently second in the Class A American Legion baseball rankings.

 Eric Bean/P&D

Yankton Post 12 is ranked second in the Class A American Legion rankings, announced Monday.

Yankton, 13-3 overall, is 6-1 against other South Dakota Class A competition and has a power point score of 43.7143. Harrisburg Gold, which is 5-2 in Class A play, leads the way with a power point score of 44.7143.

