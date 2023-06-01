ABERDEEN — A two-inning slide sent the Yankton Gazelles to a 7-1 setback against top-seeded Sioux Falls Lincoln in the South Dakota State Class AA Softball Tournament, Thursday at Koehler Hall of Fame Field in Aberdeen.

The victory sends the Patriots (17-2) into the early semifinal today (Friday) against the Sioux Falls Jefferson Cavaliers. Yankton (12-8) will play the early consolation game today against the Sioux Falls Washington Warriors.

