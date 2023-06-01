ABERDEEN — A two-inning slide sent the Yankton Gazelles to a 7-1 setback against top-seeded Sioux Falls Lincoln in the South Dakota State Class AA Softball Tournament, Thursday at Koehler Hall of Fame Field in Aberdeen.
The victory sends the Patriots (17-2) into the early semifinal today (Friday) against the Sioux Falls Jefferson Cavaliers. Yankton (12-8) will play the early consolation game today against the Sioux Falls Washington Warriors.
Madison Evans and Avery Dorman each had three hits for Lincoln, which finished with 10 hits on the day. Kierra Lubovich posted a pair of hits. Dilynn Severson doubled, and Norah Christiansen added a hit for the Patriots.
Kyra Tjeerdsma had a pair of hits and Emma Eichacker tripled for Yankton. Mikayla Humpal and Payton Moser each had a hit for the Gazelles.
Evans picked up the win, striking out 10. Grace Behrns took the loss, striking out three.
In preparations for the tournament, Yankton head coach Jill Muth noted that Evans would prove challenging for the Gazelles.
“We had some good at-bats against her. We just didn’t get hits,” she said after the game. “She and the Brookings pitcher are two of the best we faced all year.”
The game started with fanfare to recognize the first state tournament game in South Dakota high school history. The Lincoln bats followed the pregame festivities, but a strong throw from Eichacker in center field to Tori Vellek at third cut down a runner to end the threat in the first.
After the Gazelles stopped another threat in the second, Lincoln broke through in the third. Dorman pushed across a run as Christiansen beat out a throw home on a bases-loaded infield grounder. A Yankton error followed, plating two more runs.
The Yankton defense struggled in the fourth inning, committing four errors as the Patriots plated four more runs.
“There were two first-and-third situations, and we threw the ball around,” Muth said. “It, for sure, cost us three runs.”
Yankton’s offense broke through in the fifth. With Moser at third and Tjeerdsma at first, Tjeerdsma took off for second. The throw down allowed Moser to score.
Lincoln continued to threaten in the late innings, but Yankton was able to keep the margin from widening.
“I like that the kids battled. They kept working hard,” Muth said. “They were cheering each other on in between innings, preaching to stay positive.”
Yankton will look to earn its first-ever state tournament victory today against the Warriors, who fell to Sioux Falls Jefferson 8-2 in the second quarterfinal contest. First pitch is set for 10 a.m. today.
“Hopefully we come back and are better,” Muth said.
Follow @JCimburek on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.