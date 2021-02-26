A season of improvements may not show on the scoreboard — like in Yankton’s 63-27 loss to Rapid City Central on Friday — but they are obvious to Gazelles head coach Trey Krier.
“We have been getting better, but sometimes it’s hard for our players to see the improvement from day to day,” he said. “It would be nice to go back to the beginning of January and have that group watch us today.”
Jordon Heckert scored a game-high 19 points for Rapid City Central (10-9). Josie Hill scored 12 points. Sadie Glade added 10 points for the Cobblers.
For Yankton, Annika Gordon scored seven points. Jillian Eidsness hit a pair of threes, finishing with six points. Kate Beeman added five points.
A pair of early Gordon baskets gave the Gazelles their lone lead, 4-3. But Central answered with nine straight points to take the lead.
Central extended that lead with a 17-2 run in the second quarter, then put the game out of reach with a 9-0 run in the third quarter.
Central used a physical pressing defense to keep Yankton at bay, but Krier felt the team handled that pressure better than in previous games.
“Instead of backing down, we matched it with our own physicality,” he said. “Now we need to figure out how to do that without fouling.”
Those lessons are starting to show up in the Gazelles defense, Krier noted.
“Kids like Jordynn (Salvatori) and Molly (Savey) are learning what it takes to be a defensive stopper,” he said. “If we get our offensive end figured out, it will make the defensive output look much better.”
Friday’s setback effectively ended any chances of the Gazelles (1-18) qualifying for the SoDak 16. Yankton will finish the season against the other team that will miss the post-season in Class AA, Douglas (1-17). The Patriots lost to Brandon Valley 57-19 on Friday.
“It’s an opponent for us to compete against, and a team we feel we can be competitive against. I’m sure they feel the same way,” Krier said. “It will be exciting to see our kids come out with energy and put 32 minutes together like we’ve progressed to do at this point.”
Rapid City Central will compete in the SoDak 16 on March 5.
Central won the JV game 64-42. For Yankton, Elle Feser led the way with 13 points. Lina Bauer finished with seven points and six rebounds. Bailey LaCroix added five points.
The Cobblers also won the ‘C’ game, 70-33. Emma Herrboldt led Yankton with six points and five rebounds. Bauer also had six points.
R.C. CENTRAL (10-9)
Allison Richards 2-5 0-0 5, Kylea Becker 0-0 0-2 0, Ramsey Deming 2-2 0-0 5, Lindsey Nelson 1-1 1-1 3, Josie Hill 5-7 2-3 12, Morgan Sullivan 1-1 0-0 3, Nevaya Cuny 0-1 0-0 0, Jordon Heckert 8-12 0-0 19, Shantel Schock 1-2 0-0 2, Sadie Glad 3-7 2-2 10, McKadyn Chasinghawk 1-1 0-0 3, Denna Smith 0-1 0-0 0, Julia Valandra 1-3 0-0 2. TOTALS: 25-44 5-8 64.
YANKTON (1-18)
Jillian Eidsness 2-8 0-0 6, Annika Gordon 3-9 1-2 7, Claire Tereshinski 0-6 0-0 0, Britta Pietila 0-1 0-0 0, Kate Beeman 2-5 0-2 5, Jordynn Salvatori 1-9 0-0 2, Bailey LaCroix 0-0 1-2 1, Molly Savey 1-6 0-0 2, Macy Drotzmann 1-2 2-4 4, Lina Bauer 0-4 0-0 0, Elle Feser 0-0 0-0 0. TOTALS: 10-50 4-10 27.
R.C. CENTRAL 12 17 18 16 — 63
YANKTON 6 6 8 7 — 27
Three-Pointers: C 9-19 (Heckert 3-5, Glade 2-6, Richards 1-4, Deming 1-1, Sullivan 1-1, Chasinghawk 1-1, Valandra 0-1), Y 3-14 (Eidsness 2-5, Beeman 1-1, Tereshinski 0-3, Salvatori 0-2, Savey 0-1, Bauer 0-2).
