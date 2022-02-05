BROOKINGS – The nation’s longest active winning streak came to an end Saturday afternoon as the South Dakota State Jackrabbits defeated the South Dakota Coyote women 75-65 inside Frost Arena in Brookings.
The Jacks trailed by two at the half, but outscored USD 23-12 in the third quarter to build a nine-point lead going into the fourth quarter with a home crowd of 3,549 fans behind them.
“I think playing at home makes a big difference,” USD head coach Dawn Plitzuweit said. “They played really well and we struggled to get things going for a majority of the game, but they’re really good defensively.”
The Coyotes came out hot to start the fourth quarter, pushed within four points a few times, but ultimately were unable to get back to even. It seemed like for every Coyote basket there was a Jackrabbit response.
The Coyotes interior defense helped put the Coyotes up one after one quarter and held a 29-27 halftime lead. Chloe Lamb had a game high 12 first half points.
“I thought we tried to do too much in the first half through the initial ball screen,” SDSU head coach Aaron Johnston said. “...We tried to do too much early on after our ball screen action and that hurt us a little bit, on the other side of that, their (USD’s) defense is really good. They make it difficult for everybody.”
In the second half, both Lamb and Myah Selland struggled with foul trouble, but other Jackrabbits like freshman Paige Meyer and Haleigh Timmer stepped up in Selland’s absence. The Jacks moved the ball around and found open shooters consistently.
The Coyotes attacked in the fourth quarter, scoring 24 points in the frame, but were unable to slow the Jackrabbit offense down enough to take the lead back.
Tori Nelson and Meyer tallied 16 points apiece to lead the Jacks. Tylee Irwin added 14 points and Timmer 11.
Hannah Sjerven recorded a double-double on the afternoon, tallying 21 points and 16 rebounds. Chloe Lamb added 16 points and Liv Korngable 12.
The Coyotes now have to reset after suffering their first set back in over two months.
“We’re getting to that point in the year where you want to win,” Lamb said. “You want to win all year but especially now. This will be good, streaks happen, you kind of let them go as they do and get back to playing basketball.”
SOUTH DAKOTA (18-5, 11-1)
Hannah Sjerven 10-16 1-4 21, Liv Korngable 5-13 0-0 12, Chloe Lamb 5-13 6-6 16, Kyah Watson 3-9 3-4 9, Maddie Krull 2-7 0-0 5, Grace Larkins 1-4 0-0 2, Allison Peplowski 0-1 0-0 0. TOTALS: 26-63 10-14 65.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE (15-8, 11-1)
Tori Nelson 6-10 3-3 16, Paiton Burckhard 2-8 4-4 9, Myah Selland 2-5 0-0 6, Paige Meyer 5-10 6-7 16, Tylee Irwin 6-11 1-1 14, Kallie Theisen 0-2 1-4 1, Haleigh Timmer 4-7 2-4 11, Lindsey Theuninck 1-2 0-0 2. TOTALS: 26-55 17-23 75.
USD 13 16 12 24 –65
SDSU 12 15 23 25 –75
Three-Pointers: SDSU 6-18 (Selland 2-3, Burckhard 1-2, Nelson 1-3, Irwin 1-3, Timmer 1-3, Theisen 0-1, Theuninck 0-1, Meyer 0-2), USD 3-9 (Korngable 2-2, Krull 1-1, Sjerven 0-1, Watson 0-2, Lamb 0-3). Rebounds: USD 37 (Sjerven 16), SDSU 35 (Burckhard 8). Assists: SDSU 17 (Burckhard 5, Meyer 5), USD 14 (Korngable 4). Steals: SDSU 5 (Irwin 2), USD 4 (Watson 3). Blocked Shots: USD 4 (Sjerven 2), SDSU 3 (Theisen 3). Personal Fouls: USD 21, SDSU 16. Fouled Out: SDSU 1, USD 0. Turnovers: USD 8, SDSU 7. Attendance: 3,549.
