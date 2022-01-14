VERMILLION — University of South Dakota assistant athletic director Bryan Boettcher is pleased to announce the addition of Evan Maldonado to the sports information staff. Maldonado will be the primary media contact for men’s basketball, soccer and men’s and women’s golf.
Maldonado hails from Hutchinson, Kansas, and played collegiate basketball and golf at Central Christian College of Kansas where he graduated with a degree in sport management and a minor in music. He served as a graduate assistant at Fort Hays State University and earned his master’s degree in science, health and human performance.
“Evan’s experiences make him the perfect fit for this position, and he comes highly recommended from our friends at Fort Hays State,” said Boettcher. “I’m excited he and his wife chose USD and Vermillion for their next adventure.”
Maldonado ran social media accounts while serving as an assistant to the athletic director as an undergrad at Central Christian. At Fort Hays State, he served as the main contact for women’s soccer and men’s cross country, wrote feature stories and designed media guides among other assignments.
Maldonado spent this past summer as the communications assistant for the Wichita Wind Surge, the double-A affiliate of the Minnesota Twins. In addition to running its social media account, he clipped highlights, designed graphics and wrote features and post-game recaps.
“I am excited for this opportunity to work and learn in a great environment here at South Dakota,” said Maldonado. “The staff has made my wife and I feel very welcome in the short time we have been here already. I am thankful Bryan selected me for this position, and I am happy to be here in Vermillion.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.