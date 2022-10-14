The Aberdeen Central Golden Eagles used a potent rushing attack to defeat the Yankton Bucks 29-7 at Crane-Youngworth Field Friday.
Aberdeen Central improves to 5-3 on the season, while Yankton falls to 4-4.
“The two things we had to do were stop the ball and we had to score,” Bucks head coach Brady Muth said. “We failed on both of those. It’s disappointing when you don’t reach your goals and objectives. But we still have football to play.”
Golden Eagles running back Karson Carda was one of Aberdeen Central’s key difference-makers in the contest. With Aberdeen Central leading 8-7 at halftime, Carda ran through the Bucks defense in the second half, scoring on touchdown runs of 54 and 34 yards to give AC a 22-7 lead.
“With (the Golden Eagles’) run game, they’ve got so much of a surface area,” Muth said. “They’re going to have an open gap somewhere. We just have to beat them to the punch and get a backer or get ahead in that gap. We were getting caught up and we’re triggering fast enough. We’ve got to play with more confidence (defensively).”
Yankton’s defense stayed with it, as it forced a stop on the Golden Eagles’ next drive. Aberdeen Central faced a 4th-and-6 from the Bucks’ 19-yard line. The defense stopped AC quarterback Dustin Hermansen on the play.
The Golden Eagles defense that had given up 10 total points the last three weeks coming into the contest was stout against the Bucks. Yankton had success moving the football between the 20s in the fourth quarter, but Aberdeen Central hunkered down and stopped the Bucks on fourth down in Golden Eagles territory on Yankton’s first two drives in the quarter.
“(Their defense was) ‘bend don’t break’,” Muth said. “We couldn’t get over the top (of their coverage). Once we had to get away from the run, and we did that to ourselves, we put ourselves in a position where we had to score points. You have to go to the pass game, and they’ve got athletes back there.
“Those reads get a little cloudy. We went more to our quick game. (Quarterback) Rugby (Ryken) did a lot of good work there. I don’t know if much of it’s a scheme thing right now. It’s just that we’ve got to break through (offensively).”
Aberdeen Central put the game away with 6:06 remaining, as they veered away from their run game. Hermansen found wide receiver Drew Salfrank for a 65-yard score to give the Golden Eagles a 29-7 lead.
After a tough night defensively for the Bucks, Muth wants to see that side of the football be more disciplined.
“It’s not wholesale changes we’ve got to make,” he said. “It’s just little things that we’ve got to clean up, but what you’re seeing is that those little things become big things when you don’t take care of them.”
Muth believes it is a matter of being able to break through both offensively and defensively for the Bucks after tonight’s loss.
“The story of the night was physicality,” Muth said. “We’ve just got to be more physical.
“We weren’t the more physical team tonight. We could see the results on the field. No one’s going to feel sorry for us. No one in that locker room is feeling sorry for themselves right now. We know we’ve got a task in front of us, and we’ve got to get to work.”
Of note, wide receiver Tyler Sohler unofficially broke the Yankton all-time receiving record previously held by Rex Ryken on a seven-yard reception in the fourth quarter.
Yankton hosts Huron on Thursday, while Aberdeen hosts Sioux Falls Lincoln Thursday. Muth is looking for a more disciplined effort from the Bucks next week leading into the contest against Huron.
“We have to start doing things the right way all the time, not some of the time,” Muth said. “Everybody’s got to start doing things the right way all the time. That’s going to be the focus this week in practice.”
