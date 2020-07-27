BASEBALL

S.D. CLASS A TOURN.

16-UNDER DIVISION

July 31-Aug. 2 at Harrisburg (H) and Tea (T)

POOL 1

Friday’s Game

GAME 1: S.F. East vs. Harrisburg, 9:30 a.m. (H)

Saturday’s Games

GAME 10: S.F. East vs. Pierre, 2 p.m. (H)

GAME 12: Pierre vs. Harrisburg, 4:30 p.m. (H)

POOL 2

Friday’s Games

GAME 2: Yankton vs. S.F. Black, noon (H)

GAME 3: Brandon Valley vs. Brookings, 2:30 p.m. (H)

Saturday’s Games

GAME 6: Game 2 winner vs. Game 3 winner, 9 a.m. (H)

GAME 7: Game 2 loser vs. Game 3 loser, 10 a.m. (T)

POOL 3

Friday’s Games

GAME 4: S.F. West vs. Rapid City, 5 p.m. (H)

GAME 5: Renner vs. Watertown, 7:30 p.m. (H)

Saturday’s Games

GAME 8: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 11:30 a.m. (H)

GAME 9: Game 4 loser vs. Game 5 loser, 12:30 p.m. (T)

CHAMPIONSHIP ROUNDS

Semifinals

Pool 1 First vs. Wild Card, 9 a.m. (H)

Pool 2 First vs. Pool 3 First, 11:30 a.m. (H)

THIRD: Semifinal losers, 2 p.m. (H)

CHAMPIONSHIP: Semifinal winners, 4:30 p.m. (H)

CONSOLATION

GAME 11: Game 7 loser vs. Game 9 loser, 2 p.m. Saturday (T)

GAME 14: Second place teams not earning wild card, 10 a.m. (T)

GAME 16: Pool 1 third vs. Pool 2 third, 12:30 p.m. (T)

GAME 17: Pool 2 third vs. Game 16 winner, 2 p.m. (T)

————

14-UNDER TOURN.

July 31-Aug. 2 at Aberdeen

POOL 1

Friday’s Games

Renner vs. Watertown, 10 a.m., Field 1

Brookings vs. Brandon Valley, 12:15 p.m., Field 1

Renner vs. Brandon Valley, 3:45 p.m., Field 2

Yankton vs. Watertown, 6 p.m., Field 2

Saturday’s Games

Yankton vs. Brandon Valley, 11:15 a.m., Field 2

Renner vs. Brookings, 11:45 a.m., Field 1

Brookings vs. Yankton, 3:45 p.m., Field 2

Watertown vs. Brandon Valley, 6:30 p.m., Field 1

POOL 2

Friday’s Games

Aberdeen vs. Harrisburg Maroon, 9 a.m., Field 2

Pierre vs. Harrisburg Maroon, 1:30 p.m., Field 2

Aberdeen vs. S.F. West, 4:45 p.m., Field 1

Saturday’s Games

Pierre vs. S.F. West, 9:30 a.m., Field 1

Aberdeen vs. Pierre, 2 p.m., Field 2

Harrisburg Maroon vs. S.F. West, 6 p.m., Field 2

POOL 3

Friday’s Games

S.F. East vs. Huron, 11:15 a.m., Field 2

Harrisburg Gold vs. Huron, 2:30 p.m., Field 2

S.F. East vs. Mitchell, 7 p.m., Field 1

Saturday’s Games

Mitchell vs. Huron, 9 a.m., Field 2

Harrisburg Gold vs. Mitchell, 1:30 p.m., Field 2

S.F. East vs. Harrisburg Gold, 4:15 p.m., Field 1

CHAMPIONSHIP SUNDAY

Semifinals

Pool 1 First vs. Wild Card

Pool 2 First vs. Pool 3 First

THIRD: Semifinal losers

CHAMPIONSHIP: Semifinal winners

————

13-UNDER TOURN.

Aug. 1-2 at Sioux Falls

POOL 1 (On Field 1)

S.F. East vs. S.F. West, 10:30 a.m.

S.F. West vs. Watertown, 1 p.m.

Watertown vs. S.F. East, 3:30 p.m.

POOL 2 (On Field 3, Except where noted)

Harrisburg Gold vs. Harrisburg Maroon, 10:30 a.m.

Yankton vs. Brookings, 1 p.m.

Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, 3:30 p.m.

Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 6 p.m.. Field 1

POOL 3 (On Field 2)

Mitchell vs. Aberdeen, noon

Pierre vs. Mitchell, 2:30 p.m.

Aberdeen vs. Pierre, 5 p.m.

POOL 4 (On Field 4)

Renner vs. Brandon Valley, noon

Brandon Valley vs. Huron, 2:30 p.m.

Huron vs. Renner, 5 p.m.

CONSOLATION, SUNDAY

Pool 1 Second vs. Pool 4 Second, 9:30 a.m., Field 1

Pool 2 Second vs. Pool 3 Second, 9:30 a.m. Field 2

Pool 1 Third vs. Pool 2 Fourth, 9:30 a.m., Field 3

Pool 2 Third vs. Pool 3 Third, noon, Field 3

Pool 1 Third vs. Pool 4 Third, 2:30 p.m., Field 3

CHAMPIONSHIP ROUNDS

Pool 1 First vs. Pool 4 First, noon, Field 1

Pool 2 First vs. Pool 4 First, noon, Field 2

THIRD: Semifinal losers, Field 2

CHAMPIONSHIP: Semifinal winners, Field 1

VFW 16-UNDER STATE

CLASS A TOURN.

July 31-Aug. 2 at Humboldt

Friday, July 31

GAME 1: Madison Maroon vs. Dakota Valley, 10 a.m.

GAME 2: Kimball-White Lake vs. Milbank, 1 p.m.

GAME 3: Beresford vs. Tri-Valley, 4 p.m.

GAME 4: West Central vs. Volga, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 1

Consolation

GAME 5: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, 10 a.m.

GAME 6: Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 loser, 1 p.m.

Semifinals

GAME 7: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 4 p.m.

GAME 8: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 7 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 2

FIFTH: Consolation winners, 10 a.m.

THIRD: Semifinal losers, 1 p.m.

CHAMPIONSHIP: Semifinal winners, 4 p.m.

————

CLASS B TOURN.

July 31-Aug. 2 at Canova

GAME 1: Salem vs. Clark, noon

GAME 2: Garretson vs. Gregory, 2:30 p.m.

GAME 3: Tyndall vs. Elkton, 5 p.m.

GAME 4: Wessington Springs vs. Canova, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 1

Consolation

GAME 5: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, noon

GAME 6: Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 loser, 2:30 p.m.

Semifinals

GAME 7: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 5 p.m.

GAME 8: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 2

FIFTH: Consolation winners, noon

THIRD: Semifinal losers, 2:30 p.m.

CHAMPIONSHIP: Semifinal winners, 5 p.m.

REGION 2A JUNIOR LEGION TOURN.

July 31-Aug. 2 at Yankton

Friday’s Games

GAME 1: S.F. East vs. S.F. West, 5:30 p.m.

GAME 2: Yankton vs. Harrisburg, 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

GAME 3: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, noon

GAME 4: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, 2:30 p.m.

GAME 5: Game 4 winner vs. Game 3 loser, 5 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

CHAMPIONSHIP: Game 3 winner vs. Game 5 winner, noon

IF NECESSARY: 30 minutes after

VFW 19-UNDER REGIONS

REGION 3B

July 24-30 at Alexandria

Friday, July 24

Alexandria 1, Winner-Colome 0

Monday, July 27

Tabor 5, Parkston 1

GAME 3: McCook-Miner vs. Alexandria, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, July 28

GAME 4: Winner-Colome vs. Parkston, 5 p.m.

GAME 5: Tabor vs. Game 3 winner, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, July 29

GAME 6: Game 4 winner vs. Game 3 loser, 5 p.m.

GAME 7: Game 5 loser vs. Game 6 winner, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, July 30

CHAMPIONSHIP: Game 5 winner vs. Game 7 winner, 5 p.m.

IF NECESSARY: 7:30 p.m.

————

REGION 4B

July 27-29 at Vermillion

Monday, July 27

Beresford 5, Elk Point-Jefferson 0

Vermillion 10, Garretson 9, 8 innings

Dakota Valley 4, Beresford 0

GAME 4: Elk Point-Jefferson vs. Garretson, 6 p.m.

Tuesday, July 28

GAME 5: Vermillion vs. Dakota Valley, 2 p.m.

GAME 6: Game 4 winner vs. Beresford, 4 p.m.

GAME 7: Game 5 loser vs. Game 6 winner, 6 p.m.

Wednesday, July 29

CHAMPIONSHIP: Game 5 winner vs. Game 7 winner, 4 p.m.

IF NECESSARY: 6 p.m.

AMATEUR BASEBALL

DISTRICT 6B TOURN.

July 23-Aug. 1 at Menno

Thursday, July 23

Tabor 10, Scotland 1

Wynot 6, Lesterville 5

Friday, July 24

Crofton 4, Freeman 2

Menno 13, Irene 8

Sunday, July 26

Lesterville 8, Scotland 2, Scotland eliminated

Irene 16, Freeman 3, 8 innings, Freeman eliminated

Tuesday, July 28

GAME 7: Tabor vs. Wynot, 6 p.m.

GAME 8: Crofton vs. Menno, 8 p.m.

Thursday, July 30

GAME 9: Lesterville vs. Game 8 loser, 6 p.m. (Winner is Rep #2 or #3)

GAME 10: Irene vs. Game 7 loser, 8 p.m. (Winner is Rep #2 or #3)

Saturday, Aug. 1

GAME 11: Game 9 loser vs. Game 10 loser, 5 p.m. (Winner is Rep #4)

CHAMPIONSHIP: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 7 p.m. (Winner is district champion, loser is Rep #1)

DISTRICT 7B TOURN.

July 24-31 at Akron, Iowa

Friday, July 24

Larchwood 18, L-C-W 0, 5 innings

Elk Point 13, Akron 8

Sunday, July 26

Larchwood 4, Garretson 3

Renner Bullets 16, Elk Point 2

Wednesday, July 29

GAME 5: LCW vs. Akron, 6 p.m.

GAME 6: Garretson vs. Elk Point, 8 p.m. (Winner is Rep #2 or #3)

Friday, July 31

GAME 7: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 loser, 6:30 p.m. (Winner is Rep #2 or #3)

CHAMPIONSHIP: Larchwood vs. Renner Bullets, 8:30 p.m. (Winner is district champion, loser is Rep #1)

CLASS A DISTRICT

July 27-30 at Riverside Field

Monday, July 27

GAME 1: Yankton Lakers vs. Vermillion, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, July 28

GAME 2: Game 1 winner vs. Sioux Falls Squirrels, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, July 29

GAME 3: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, July 30

GAME 4: Game 2 winner vs. Game 3 winner, 6 p.m.; winner to state

GAME 5: If necessary, to follow

