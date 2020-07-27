BASEBALL
S.D. CLASS A TOURN.
16-UNDER DIVISION
July 31-Aug. 2 at Harrisburg (H) and Tea (T)
POOL 1
Friday’s Game
GAME 1: S.F. East vs. Harrisburg, 9:30 a.m. (H)
Saturday’s Games
GAME 10: S.F. East vs. Pierre, 2 p.m. (H)
GAME 12: Pierre vs. Harrisburg, 4:30 p.m. (H)
POOL 2
Friday’s Games
GAME 2: Yankton vs. S.F. Black, noon (H)
GAME 3: Brandon Valley vs. Brookings, 2:30 p.m. (H)
Saturday’s Games
GAME 6: Game 2 winner vs. Game 3 winner, 9 a.m. (H)
GAME 7: Game 2 loser vs. Game 3 loser, 10 a.m. (T)
POOL 3
Friday’s Games
GAME 4: S.F. West vs. Rapid City, 5 p.m. (H)
GAME 5: Renner vs. Watertown, 7:30 p.m. (H)
Saturday’s Games
GAME 8: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 11:30 a.m. (H)
GAME 9: Game 4 loser vs. Game 5 loser, 12:30 p.m. (T)
CHAMPIONSHIP ROUNDS
Semifinals
Pool 1 First vs. Wild Card, 9 a.m. (H)
Pool 2 First vs. Pool 3 First, 11:30 a.m. (H)
THIRD: Semifinal losers, 2 p.m. (H)
CHAMPIONSHIP: Semifinal winners, 4:30 p.m. (H)
CONSOLATION
GAME 11: Game 7 loser vs. Game 9 loser, 2 p.m. Saturday (T)
GAME 14: Second place teams not earning wild card, 10 a.m. (T)
GAME 16: Pool 1 third vs. Pool 2 third, 12:30 p.m. (T)
GAME 17: Pool 2 third vs. Game 16 winner, 2 p.m. (T)
————
14-UNDER TOURN.
July 31-Aug. 2 at Aberdeen
POOL 1
Friday’s Games
Renner vs. Watertown, 10 a.m., Field 1
Brookings vs. Brandon Valley, 12:15 p.m., Field 1
Renner vs. Brandon Valley, 3:45 p.m., Field 2
Yankton vs. Watertown, 6 p.m., Field 2
Saturday’s Games
Yankton vs. Brandon Valley, 11:15 a.m., Field 2
Renner vs. Brookings, 11:45 a.m., Field 1
Brookings vs. Yankton, 3:45 p.m., Field 2
Watertown vs. Brandon Valley, 6:30 p.m., Field 1
POOL 2
Friday’s Games
Aberdeen vs. Harrisburg Maroon, 9 a.m., Field 2
Pierre vs. Harrisburg Maroon, 1:30 p.m., Field 2
Aberdeen vs. S.F. West, 4:45 p.m., Field 1
Saturday’s Games
Pierre vs. S.F. West, 9:30 a.m., Field 1
Aberdeen vs. Pierre, 2 p.m., Field 2
Harrisburg Maroon vs. S.F. West, 6 p.m., Field 2
POOL 3
Friday’s Games
S.F. East vs. Huron, 11:15 a.m., Field 2
Harrisburg Gold vs. Huron, 2:30 p.m., Field 2
S.F. East vs. Mitchell, 7 p.m., Field 1
Saturday’s Games
Mitchell vs. Huron, 9 a.m., Field 2
Harrisburg Gold vs. Mitchell, 1:30 p.m., Field 2
S.F. East vs. Harrisburg Gold, 4:15 p.m., Field 1
CHAMPIONSHIP SUNDAY
Semifinals
Pool 1 First vs. Wild Card
Pool 2 First vs. Pool 3 First
THIRD: Semifinal losers
CHAMPIONSHIP: Semifinal winners
————
13-UNDER TOURN.
Aug. 1-2 at Sioux Falls
POOL 1 (On Field 1)
S.F. East vs. S.F. West, 10:30 a.m.
S.F. West vs. Watertown, 1 p.m.
Watertown vs. S.F. East, 3:30 p.m.
POOL 2 (On Field 3, Except where noted)
Harrisburg Gold vs. Harrisburg Maroon, 10:30 a.m.
Yankton vs. Brookings, 1 p.m.
Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, 3:30 p.m.
Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 6 p.m.. Field 1
POOL 3 (On Field 2)
Mitchell vs. Aberdeen, noon
Pierre vs. Mitchell, 2:30 p.m.
Aberdeen vs. Pierre, 5 p.m.
POOL 4 (On Field 4)
Renner vs. Brandon Valley, noon
Brandon Valley vs. Huron, 2:30 p.m.
Huron vs. Renner, 5 p.m.
CONSOLATION, SUNDAY
Pool 1 Second vs. Pool 4 Second, 9:30 a.m., Field 1
Pool 2 Second vs. Pool 3 Second, 9:30 a.m. Field 2
Pool 1 Third vs. Pool 2 Fourth, 9:30 a.m., Field 3
Pool 2 Third vs. Pool 3 Third, noon, Field 3
Pool 1 Third vs. Pool 4 Third, 2:30 p.m., Field 3
CHAMPIONSHIP ROUNDS
Pool 1 First vs. Pool 4 First, noon, Field 1
Pool 2 First vs. Pool 4 First, noon, Field 2
THIRD: Semifinal losers, Field 2
CHAMPIONSHIP: Semifinal winners, Field 1
VFW 16-UNDER STATE
CLASS A TOURN.
July 31-Aug. 2 at Humboldt
Friday, July 31
GAME 1: Madison Maroon vs. Dakota Valley, 10 a.m.
GAME 2: Kimball-White Lake vs. Milbank, 1 p.m.
GAME 3: Beresford vs. Tri-Valley, 4 p.m.
GAME 4: West Central vs. Volga, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 1
Consolation
GAME 5: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, 10 a.m.
GAME 6: Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 loser, 1 p.m.
Semifinals
GAME 7: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 4 p.m.
GAME 8: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 7 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 2
FIFTH: Consolation winners, 10 a.m.
THIRD: Semifinal losers, 1 p.m.
CHAMPIONSHIP: Semifinal winners, 4 p.m.
————
CLASS B TOURN.
July 31-Aug. 2 at Canova
GAME 1: Salem vs. Clark, noon
GAME 2: Garretson vs. Gregory, 2:30 p.m.
GAME 3: Tyndall vs. Elkton, 5 p.m.
GAME 4: Wessington Springs vs. Canova, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 1
Consolation
GAME 5: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, noon
GAME 6: Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 loser, 2:30 p.m.
Semifinals
GAME 7: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 5 p.m.
GAME 8: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 7:30 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 2
FIFTH: Consolation winners, noon
THIRD: Semifinal losers, 2:30 p.m.
CHAMPIONSHIP: Semifinal winners, 5 p.m.
REGION 2A JUNIOR LEGION TOURN.
July 31-Aug. 2 at Yankton
Friday’s Games
GAME 1: S.F. East vs. S.F. West, 5:30 p.m.
GAME 2: Yankton vs. Harrisburg, 8 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
GAME 3: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, noon
GAME 4: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, 2:30 p.m.
GAME 5: Game 4 winner vs. Game 3 loser, 5 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
CHAMPIONSHIP: Game 3 winner vs. Game 5 winner, noon
IF NECESSARY: 30 minutes after
VFW 19-UNDER REGIONS
REGION 3B
July 24-30 at Alexandria
Friday, July 24
Alexandria 1, Winner-Colome 0
Monday, July 27
Tabor 5, Parkston 1
GAME 3: McCook-Miner vs. Alexandria, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, July 28
GAME 4: Winner-Colome vs. Parkston, 5 p.m.
GAME 5: Tabor vs. Game 3 winner, 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday, July 29
GAME 6: Game 4 winner vs. Game 3 loser, 5 p.m.
GAME 7: Game 5 loser vs. Game 6 winner, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, July 30
CHAMPIONSHIP: Game 5 winner vs. Game 7 winner, 5 p.m.
IF NECESSARY: 7:30 p.m.
————
REGION 4B
July 27-29 at Vermillion
Monday, July 27
Beresford 5, Elk Point-Jefferson 0
Vermillion 10, Garretson 9, 8 innings
Dakota Valley 4, Beresford 0
GAME 4: Elk Point-Jefferson vs. Garretson, 6 p.m.
Tuesday, July 28
GAME 5: Vermillion vs. Dakota Valley, 2 p.m.
GAME 6: Game 4 winner vs. Beresford, 4 p.m.
GAME 7: Game 5 loser vs. Game 6 winner, 6 p.m.
Wednesday, July 29
CHAMPIONSHIP: Game 5 winner vs. Game 7 winner, 4 p.m.
IF NECESSARY: 6 p.m.
AMATEUR BASEBALL
DISTRICT 6B TOURN.
July 23-Aug. 1 at Menno
Thursday, July 23
Tabor 10, Scotland 1
Wynot 6, Lesterville 5
Friday, July 24
Crofton 4, Freeman 2
Menno 13, Irene 8
Sunday, July 26
Lesterville 8, Scotland 2, Scotland eliminated
Irene 16, Freeman 3, 8 innings, Freeman eliminated
Tuesday, July 28
GAME 7: Tabor vs. Wynot, 6 p.m.
GAME 8: Crofton vs. Menno, 8 p.m.
Thursday, July 30
GAME 9: Lesterville vs. Game 8 loser, 6 p.m. (Winner is Rep #2 or #3)
GAME 10: Irene vs. Game 7 loser, 8 p.m. (Winner is Rep #2 or #3)
Saturday, Aug. 1
GAME 11: Game 9 loser vs. Game 10 loser, 5 p.m. (Winner is Rep #4)
CHAMPIONSHIP: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 7 p.m. (Winner is district champion, loser is Rep #1)
DISTRICT 7B TOURN.
July 24-31 at Akron, Iowa
Friday, July 24
Larchwood 18, L-C-W 0, 5 innings
Elk Point 13, Akron 8
Sunday, July 26
Larchwood 4, Garretson 3
Renner Bullets 16, Elk Point 2
Wednesday, July 29
GAME 5: LCW vs. Akron, 6 p.m.
GAME 6: Garretson vs. Elk Point, 8 p.m. (Winner is Rep #2 or #3)
Friday, July 31
GAME 7: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 loser, 6:30 p.m. (Winner is Rep #2 or #3)
CHAMPIONSHIP: Larchwood vs. Renner Bullets, 8:30 p.m. (Winner is district champion, loser is Rep #1)
CLASS A DISTRICT
July 27-30 at Riverside Field
Monday, July 27
GAME 1: Yankton Lakers vs. Vermillion, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, July 28
GAME 2: Game 1 winner vs. Sioux Falls Squirrels, 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday, July 29
GAME 3: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, July 30
GAME 4: Game 2 winner vs. Game 3 winner, 6 p.m.; winner to state
GAME 5: If necessary, to follow
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.