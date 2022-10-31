O’NEILL, Neb. — Seventh-seeded O’Neill St. Mary’s outlasted Wynot 24-26, 25-20, 25-18, 25-17 in the District D2-7 volleyball final, Saturday at St. Mary’s High School.
St. Mary’s (28-4) advances to the Nebraska State Tournament, and will face Overton (28-4) on Nov. 3 at 9 a.m. inside Pinnacle Bank Arena. Wynot finished the season with a 21-11 record.
For Wynot, Kenna Oligmueller finished with 14 kills, two blocks and 18 digs. Allison Wieseler had 11 kills and 11 blocks. Sophia Geisen recorded 35 assists and 11 digs. Amber Lawson and Kayla Pinkelman each had four blocks, with Pinkelman also posting 10 digs. Ella Brummer had 19 digs, Kinslee Heimes posted 16 digs and Myrah Sudbeck added 14 digs for the Blue Devils.
