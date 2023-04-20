VERMILLION —Fourth-year junior volleyball player Elizabeth Juhnke and fourth-year junior sprinter Dylan Kautz earned top honors Wednesday at The Charlies, an annual award ceremony that honors student-athlete achievements during the 2022-23 academic year. 

Juhnke (Lakeville, Minnesota) received the Catie Tobin Female Athlete of the Year award. She was named Summit League Player of the Year, a member of the AVCA North All-Region Team, and a second team all-American. Juhnke led the nation with 757.5 points and a Summit League record 677 kills. She led the Coyotes to a 29-4 record, a Summit League regular season and tournament title, and to a third straight NCAA tournament. Juhnke was named Summit League Tournament MVP for the third time. 

