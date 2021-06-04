YANKTON, S.D., AND CROFTON, Neb. — Yankton, Renner ‘II’ and Lincoln (Nebraska) Southeast stood as 2-0 teams after the opening day of the Kyle Mueller Memorial First Dakota Classic on Friday.
In the Yankton pool, played at Riverside Field at Bob Tereshinski Stadium, host Yankton bounced Vermillion and edged Gladstone, Missouri, to remain undefeated.
Also in Yankton, Lincoln Southeast edged Sioux Falls West and cruised past Gladstone to remain unbeaten.
Yankton’s two unbeaten teams will face off in today’s (Saturday) first game, a 10 a.m. start.
In the Crofton, Nebraska, pool, played at Memorial Park, Renner edged the Yankton Juniors and bounced host Crofton to stay unbeaten.
Today is the final day of pool play at both sites. The top two teams from each pool will advance to the final rounds, Sunday in Yankton.
Here is a look at Friday’s pool play games:
Yankton Pool
Yankton 12, Vermillion 4
Yankton scored in each inning, pounding out 13 hits in a 12-4 victory over Yankton on Friday.
Joe Gokie went 3-for-4 with four runs scored and two RBI for Yankton. Dylan Prouty, Carson Haak and Tony McGlone each had two hits, with Haak driving in three runs. Cody Oswald doubled. Rugby Ryken, Connor Teichroew and Austin Wagner each had a hit, with Teichroew driving in three runs in the victory.
Drew Thelen doubled for Vermillion. Jack Kratz, Dylan Thelen, Jacob Chaussee, Willis Robertson and T.J. Tracy each had a hit.
Landon Loecker picked up the win, with Gokie pitching two innings of shutout relief. Ben Burbach took the loss.
S.F. West 8, Vermillion 6
Sioux Falls West built a 7-0 lead and held on for an 8-6 victory over Vermillion on Friday.
Ethan Behrend went 3-for-4 with two RBI for West. Mitch Willis doubled and singled. Michael Zeman had a hit and three RBI. Dylan Ades, Matt Winterton, Carter Portner and Charlie Jensen each had a hit in the victory.
Jack Kratz and Jake Jensen each doubled and singled for Vermillion.
Gabe Stahl struck out six batters over four innings for the win. Jamie Legg got the final two outs — both by strikeout — for the save. Jacob Chaussee took the loss.
Lincoln SE 11, S.F. West 9
The J.C. Brager squad from Lincoln Southeast answered each Sioux Falls West rally with one of its own, claiming an 11-9 victory on Friday.
Ethan Steer doubled and singled, and Mason Masur had two hits and four RBI for Lincoln Southeast. David Swanson also had two hits. Jacob Anderson doubled. Easton Debuse and Jared Topil each had a hit in the victory.
Jamie Legg went 3-for-3 with two RBI for West. Gabe Stahl doubled and singled. Billy Chatwell also doubled. Dylan Ades, Carter Portner and Cody Moores each had a hit in the effort.
Connor Wilken pitched a scoreless fifth inning for the victory. Graham Sanders took the loss, also in relief.
Lincoln SE 10, Gladstone 2
Five different players had two hits each as Lincoln Southeast downed Gladstone, Missouri 10-2 on Friday.
Ethan Steer went 2-for-3 with a triple, and Connor Wilken doubled and singled for Lincoln Southeast. Will Barrett had two hits and three RBI. Jacob Anderson posted two hits and three RBI. Jared Topil also had two hits. Mason Masur had a triple and three runs scored, and David Swanson and Hunter Dragoo each had a hit in the victory.
Eli LaFleur went 2-for-2 for Gladstone. Gabe Conover doubled and Bobby Super added a hit in the effort.
Cade Wikem picked up the win, striking out five in the five-inning contest. Morgan Doane took the loss.
Yankton 8, Gladstone 6
Yankton overcame a pair of home runs to edge Gladstone 8-6 in the final game of Friday’s action.
Carson Haak went 2-for-3 with a triple, a double and two RBI for Yankton. Joe Gokie, Rugby Ryken, Dylan Prouty and Cody Oswald each had a hit in the victory.
Keaton Mudd and Eli LaFleur each homered for Gladstone, with Mudd finishing 2-for-3. Bobby Super doubled and singled, driving in two. Trevor Seba also had two hits.
Haak struck out five batters in three innings of relief for the win. Tristan Redman started for Yankton, striking out four in his three innings of work. Emmett LeFleur took the loss, striking out four in his 4 2/3 innings of work.
Crofton Pool
Crofton 8, SSC 0
Crofton scored seven runs in the second inning, and pitcher Carson Wieseler did the rest in an 8-0 victory over the Siouxland Bank Post 307 squad from South Sioux City on Friday.
Peyton Wieseler and Roy Knapp each had two hits for Crofton. Zach Foxhoven added a hit.
Kaden Moriston doubled for South Sioux City. Connor Slaughter added a hit.
Wieseler struck out five in the five-inning contest for the win. Nicholas Rogge took the loss, striking out four in his three innings of work.
SSC 13, Hartington 5
South Sioux City used a pair of big innings to pull away from Hartington 13-5 on Friday.
Chris Love and Connor Slaughter each doubled and singled for SSC. Nicholas Rogge had two hits and four RBI. Noah Dickes also had two hits. Jake Aitken, Kaden Moriston and Devin Penne each had a hit, with Penne driving in three runs in the victory.
Brett Kleinschmit and Deagan Puppe each tripled for Hartington. Carter Arens and Dan Puppe each had a hit.
Aitken went the distance in the five-inning contest, striking out 10. Chase Lammers took the loss.
Yankton Juniors 9, Hartington 1
Yankton Juniors scored in each of the first three innings on the way to a 9-1 victory over Hartington on Friday.
Garrett Nelson had two hits for Yankton. Michael Mors and Paul McGlone each doubled. Jack Halsted had a hit and Lucas Kampshoff drove in two runs in the victory.
Owen Heimes tripled and Aaron Bloom doubled for Hartington. Dan Puppe and Carter Arens each had a hit.
Mors went the distance in the five-inning game, striking out six, for the win. Caden Heithold took the loss.
Renner II 7, Yankton Juniors 4
Quinn Durham doubled and singled to lead Renner past the Yankton Juniors 7-4 on Friday.
Leo Hueners also ahd two hits for Renner. Trey Heckenlaible doubled and Keegan Wenande added a hit in the victory.
Garrett Nelson doubled and singled for Yankton. Jack Halstad, Lucas Kampshoff, Jacob Larson, John Rye, Keegan Holmstrom and Jackson Conway each had a hit.
Heckenlaible went the distance in the win, striking out seven. Kampshoff took the loss.
Renner II 9, Crofton 0
Preston Konechne allowed just two hits over five innings of work as Renner blanked Crofton in the final game on Friday.
Quinn Dunham went 3-for-3 with a double for Renner. Keegan Wenande went 2-for-2 with a triple. Garrett Hoffman doubled and singled, driving in three. Leo Hueners also had two hits. Carter Peterson, Konechne, Trey Heckenlaible and Maverick Jarding each had a hit in the victory.
Andy Knapp doubled and Garrett Hegge singled for Crofton.
Konechne struck out three in the win. Zach Berger took the loss.
