CANISTOTA — Canistota-Freeman pounded out 16 hits on the way to a 16-0 rout of Letcher in 16-under baseball action on Monday.
Sawyer Wipf went 4-for-5 with two doubles and four RBI, and Rocky Ammann went 4-for-6 with two doubles and three RBI for the Sticks. Luke Peters had three hits, including two doubles, and two RBI. Evan Scharberg tripled and doubled. Tayden Kerrigan, Easton Tschetter and Oliver Waltner each had a hit in the victory.
Easton Miller pitched three no-hit innings, striking out four, for the victory. Scharberg struck out three in two no-hit innings of work.
Parkston 12, Chamberlain 9
CHAMBERLAIN — Parkston built an 8-0 lead and held on for a 12-9 victory over Chamberlain in 16-under baseball action on Monday.
James Deckert went 3-for-4 with a home run and three RBI for Parkston. Kolter Kramer had two hits, including a triple. Carter Sommer doubled and singled. Maddux Brissett had a hit and two RBI in the victory.
Brissett pitched 5 1/3 innings, striking out three, for the win.
PARKER — Volga scored in the seventh to claim a 5-4 victory over Parker in 16-under baseball action on Monday.
Devin Kuchta had a hit and two RBI for Parker. Colin Robertson, Landon Wieman, Jevin Erickson and Alek Kuchta each had a hit in the effort.
Raymond Travnicek took the loss in relief, striking out seven and allowing one unearned run in 3 1/3 innings of relief. Cale Sheaffer struck out six in his three innings of work.
HARTINGTON, Neb. — Hartington rolled past O’Neill 16-3 in 14-under baseball action on Monday.
Micah Cattau went 4-for-4 with a home run, double and four RBI to lead Hartington. Tate Fischer also had four hits, including a double, and three RBI. Lane Heimes went 3-for-4 with a double. Hunter Bensen homered twice, driving in three. Easton Hochstein tripled and doubled, driving in two. Bodie Hochstein also had two hits. Gavin Klug doubled and Justin Heimes added a hit in the victory.
Bensen went the distance in the five-inning contest, striking out eight.
