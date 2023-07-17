CANISTOTA — Canistota-Freeman pounded out 16 hits on the way to a 16-0 rout of Letcher in 16-under baseball action on Monday.

Sawyer Wipf went 4-for-5 with two doubles and four RBI, and Rocky Ammann went 4-for-6 with two doubles and three RBI for the Sticks. Luke Peters had three hits, including two doubles, and two RBI. Evan Scharberg tripled and doubled. Tayden Kerrigan, Easton Tschetter and Oliver Waltner each had a hit in the victory.

