PARKSTON — Bon Homme remained undefeated on the season with a 9-5 victory over Parkston in club high school baseball action on Wednesday.
Landon Smith doubled and singled for Bon Homme. Easton Mudder also had two hits. Riley Rothschadl doubled. Brady Bierema, Landon Schmidt and Jace Toupal each had a hit in the victory.
Kaleb Weber doubled and singled, and Carter Sommer had two hits for Parkston. Luke Bormann, Taite Klumb and Kolter Kramer each had a hit for the Trojans.
Logan Winckler picked up the win, with Rothschadl striking out four in two innings of shutout relief. Sommer took the loss, striking out six.
Bon Homme, 7-0, hosts Elk Point-Jefferson and Wagner in a triangular on Sunday. Parkston hosts Vermillion on Friday.
WAGNER — Wagner scored six runs in the bottom of the seventh and final inning to claim a 9-8 victory over Centerville in club high school baseball action on Wednesday.
Matt Link went 2-for-4 with a triple and the game-winning single for Wagner. Carter Cournoyer doubled and singled. Teddy Slaba also had two hits. Daniel Soukup doubled and Corbin Carda added a hit in the victory.
Aiden Bobzin and Brennen Tople each doubled and singled, with Bobzin driving in three runs, to lead Centerville. Logan Bobzin also had two hits and three RBI. Ethan Bobzin posted two hits. Brady Schroedermeier doubled, and Noah Schoenfelder, Alec Austin and Miles Eide each had a hit for the Tornadoes.
Javien Pesicka pitched 3 2/3 innings of scoreless relief, striking out four, four the win. Schroedermeier took the loss in relief, striking out four in 2 2/3 innings of work. Logan Bobzin pitched three innings for Centerville, striking out five.
Wagner travels to Bon Homme on Sunday to face the Cavaliers and Elk Point-Jefferson in a triangular. The next scheduled game for Centerville is a home contest against Freeman-Canistota on May 15.
Freeman-Canistota 14, Canton 5
FREEMAN — The Freeman-Canistota Sticks rallied from an early 3-0 deficit to claim a 14-5 victory over Canton in club high school baseball action on Wednesday.
Easton Miller had two hits for the Sticks. Rocky Ammann, Riley Tschetter and Sawyer Wipf each had a hit in the victory.
Miller picked up the win, striking out nine in six innings of work. Easton Tschetter struck out three in an inning of scoreless relief.
The Sticks, 3-3, travel to Elk Point-Jefferson today (Thursday).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.