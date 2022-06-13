LESTERVILLE — Michael Drotzmann allowed one run over six innings and helped his cause with four hits as Lesterville downed Crofton 16-1 in South Central League amateur baseball action on Sunday.
Drotzmann had a home run, two doubles and a single for the Broncs. Ethan Wishon and Andy Dollerschell each had a home run and two singles. Tanner Van Driel posted a double and two singles. Tyler Edler, Marcus Van Driel and Brandon Nickolite each had two hits. Tanner Skorepa and Hunter Martin each had a hit in the victory.
Austin Tramp and Lathan Maibaum each had two hits for Crofton. Andy Knapp and Ben Hegge each had a hit.
Drotzmann struck out 10 batters in the win. Capp Bengston took the loss.
Lesterville travels to Tabor on Thursday.
Yankton 8, Wynot 3
Yankton overcame a slow start to claim an 8-3 victory over Wynot in South Central League action on Sunday at Yankton’s Riverside Field at Bob Tereshinski Stadium.
The win for the Tappers avenged a May 22 loss at Wynot.
Ryan McDonald went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBI, and Rand Thygeson doubled and singled for Yankton. Rex Ryken and William Rauch each had two hits. Mitch Gullikson, Devin Gullikson, Chris Rofe, Austin Goodwille and Fernando Ruiz each had a hit in the victory.
Jalen Wieseler went 2-for-4 with a triple for Wynot. Landon Wieseler, Jackson Sudbeck, Devon Lammers and Scott Morrison each had a hit.
Cooper Davis struck out five batters over six innings for the win. Rofe struck out six in three innings of relief for the Tappers. Jackson Sudbeck took the loss, striking out six in his six innings of work.
Yankton travels to Freeman and Wynot travels to Menno on Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.