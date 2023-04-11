The Mount Marty softball team evened its Great Plains Athletic Conference record at 5-5 with a doubleheader sweep of Jamestown in GPAC action, Tuesday at Yankton’s Sertoma Park.

In the opener, Makayla Graunke held Jamestown to one run on one hit in a 3-1 Lancer victory.

