The Mount Marty softball team evened its Great Plains Athletic Conference record at 5-5 with a doubleheader sweep of Jamestown in GPAC action, Tuesday at Yankton’s Sertoma Park.
In the opener, Makayla Graunke held Jamestown to one run on one hit in a 3-1 Lancer victory.
Ella Ray and Elisabeth McGill had Mount Marty’s two hits. Janeah Castro drove in a run.
Angie Chin’s RBI double in the fifth was the lone Jimmies hit.
Graunke struck out six and walked two in the win. Sunny Halsey took the loss, also striking out six.
In the nightcap, MMU scored three runs in the sixth to claim a 4-1 victory.
McGill went 2-for-3 with a double for Mount Marty. Abigail Page also doubled. Bailey Kortan, Ray, Castro and Lilinoe Nihi each had a hit in the victory.
Samarah Martinez had two of Jamestown’s four hits. Jayda Neiles and Chin each had a hit.
McKenzie Gray struck out seven in the win. Abby Blair took the loss.
Mount Marty, 12-13 overall after four straight wins, continues a six-game homestand on Friday, hosting Morningside. Start time for the twinbill is 3 p.m. at Sertoma Park.
