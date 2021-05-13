FREEMAN — The Irene-Wakonda girls and Hanson boys claimed team honors in the Cornbelt Conference track and field meet, held Thursday in Freeman.
Irene-Wakonda edged Menno 151 to 146 for the girls’ title. Freeman placed sixth with 75 points. Viborg-Hurley (38) was seventh.
The Irene-Wakonda girls won four events, with Emma Marshall claiming the 400 (1:04.74) and high jump (5-1). Brenna Lyngstad won the 800 (2:42.20) and Nora O’Malley won the long jump (15-6) for the Eagles.
Menno took home five titles, including a meet record from Raygen Diede in the shot put. Diede’s toss of 38-4 broke an 18-year-old mark from Hanson’s Angela Kayser (37-11 3/4). Diede also won the discus (119-0) on the day.
Also for Menno, Jesse Munkvold led a 1-2-3 finish for the Wolves in the 100 hurdles, clocking a 16.52. She also won the 300 hurdles (49.84) and ran on the Wolves’ winning medley relay (4:32.78). Morgan Edelman, who won the pole vault (8-9), also ran on the winning medley, along with Kaelie Derby and Ashton Massey.
Freeman’s Rijjy Peterson won the triple jump (33-3).
Howard won four events, with Melanie Calmus winning the 100 (12.96) and 200 (26.66), and anchoring the Tigers to victory in the 400 relay (53.58). Hanson won the 1600 (4:29.41) and 3200 (10:53.04) relays, with Erin Dewald, Eliza Oltmanns and Alyssa Moschell running on both relay wins.
Hanson won seven events on the way to dominating the boys’ team standings, 216.5 to 110.5 over Viborg-Hurley. Canistota (97), Menno (96) and Irene-Wakonda (77) rounded out the top five. Freeman (38) was seventh.
Thailan Hallman had a big day for Hanson, winning the 400 (50.81) and 800 (2:07.30) — leading a 1-2-3 finish in the 800 — and anchoring the Beavers to victory in both the 1600 (4:37.54) and 3200 (9:11.77) relays. Isaac Tuschen and Sutton Dewald also ran on both relay wins, with Luke Haiar running on the 1600 relay and Jackson Jarding running on the 3200 relay.
Also for Hanson, Hayden Bahmuller won the shot put (45-3 1/2) and discus (138-8). Noah Price claimed the triple jump (38-11).
Viborg-Hurley scored four victories, including a meet record 100-meter dash from Angel Johnson (10.87) Johnson’s time broke a mark set by Marion’s Brad Tunge (10.90) in 2010. The South Dakota State football recruit also won the long jump with a mark of 20-10 1/2.
The Viborg-Hurley boys also won the 400 (45.29) and 800 (1:34.39) relays, with George Johnson running on both relay wins. Ty VanHull, Hayden Gilbert and Chance Schoellerman completed the 400 relay, while Chase Mason, Eli Boomgarden and Carter Gust completed the 800 relay.
The Menno boys had one victory, Owen Eitemiller in the pole vault (12-0). Irene-Wakonda’s Daschel Spurrell won the 300 hurdles (43.76) and took the opening leg of the Eagles’ winning medley relay (3:56.02). Ben Nelson, Dieken Bahm and Ethan Haich completed the medley foursome for Irene-Wakonda.
Canistota’s Josiah Schroeder swept the distance races, winning the 1600 in 4:46.34 and the 3200 in 10:47.10.
