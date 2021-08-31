MITCHELL — Host Mitchell controlled all three phases to claim a 17.5 to 6.5 victory over Yankton in the Buck-Kernel Challenge boys’ golf dual, Tuesday at Mitchell’s Lake View Golf Course.
Mitchell won Four Ball (best ball) 4.5-1.5, Scramble 4-2 and Singles 9-3 to claim the Ryder Cup event.
Caeden Ekroth and Jace Tramp had the lone Yankton won in Scramble. Easton Vellek had the lone Bucks win in singles, as the rest of Yankton’s points came in draws.
Yankton is off until its annual Invitational on Sept. 10. Start time is 10 a.m. at Hillcrest Golf and Country Club.
FOUR BALL: Macon Larson-Noah Larson M def. Dawson Vellek-Easton Vellek 2&1; Caeden Ekroth-Jace Tramp Y vs. Lincoln Bates-Jackson Childs M, all square; Tate Beste-Henry Homstad Y vs. Asher Dannenbring-Brady Reiners M, all square; Will Prunty-Ashton Reimnitz M def. Ryker Larsen-Jake Cunningham, 2 up; Michael Horning-Evan Ness Y vs. Carter Harris-Carter McCormick M, all square; Jager Juracek-Marshall Widstrom M def. Miles Krajewski-Parker Riley, 1 up
SCRAMBLE: M. Larson-N. Larson M def. D. Vellek-E. Vellek 3&1; Ekroth-Tramp Y def. Bates-Childs 1 up; Beste-Homstad Y vs. Dannenbring-Reiners, all square; Larsen-Cunningham Y vs. Prunty-Reimnitz M, all square; Harris-McCormick M def. Horning-Ness 2&1; Juracek-Widstrom M def. Krajewski-Riley 2&1
SINGLES: M. Larson M def. D. Vellek, 1 up; E. Vellek Y def. N. Larson 1 up; Ekroth Y vs. Bates M, all square; Childs M def. Tramp; Beste Y vs. Dannenbring, all square; Reiners M def. Homstad 1 up; Larsen Y vs. Prunty M, all square; Reimnitz M def. Cunningham; Harris M def. Ness 3&2; McCormick M def. Horning, 1 up; Juracek M def. Krajewski, 4&2; Riley Y vs. Widstrom M, all square
S.F. Christian Inv.
HARRISBURG — Host Sioux Falls Christian put three golfers in the top seven to win team honors at its home boys’ golf Invitational, Tuesday at Spring Creek Golf Course in Harrisburg.
The Chargers won with a score of 317, three better than Vermillion (320). West Central was third at 321.
Elijah Anema shot a 73 to earn medalist honors, two strokes ahead of Vermillion’s Trey Hansen (75). SFC’s Brendon Van Beek (76) was third, with West Central’s Trey Even (77) fourth. Parkston’s Quinn Bormann, Lennox’s Dalton Plucker and SFC’s Kaleb Jost each shot 78.
TEAM SCORES: Sioux Falls Christian 317, Vermillion 320, West Central 321, Dakota Valley 343, Parkston 343, Elk Point-Jefferson 351, Sioux Valley 352, Canton 364, Lennox 365, Beresford 369, Madison 369, Tri-Valley 371, Dell Rapids 419
TOP 15: 1, Elijah Anema, S.F. Christian 73; 2, Trey Hansen, Vermillion 75; 3, Brendon Van Beek, S.F. Christian 76; 4, Trey Evan, West Central 77; 5, Quinn Bormann, Parkston 78; 6, Dalton Plucker, Lennox 78; 7, Kaleb Jost, S.F. Christian 78; 8, Peyton Bettcher, West Central 79; 9, Carter Mart, Vermillion 80; 10, Anthony Lanham, West Central 81; 11, Cade Fennel, Elk Point-Jefferson 81; 12, Isaac Bruns, Dakota Valley 81; 13, Ben Burbach, Vermillion 82; 14, Kaden Guisher, Madison 83; 15, Payton Koehn, Parkston 83
