One player in quarantine for 49 days.
Two other players — figured to be key contributors this season — in quarantine for 35 days. Another in quarantine.
One player — another projected key contributor — still back home in Australia dealing with COVID-19 concerns.
Seven scholarship players available for practice over the previous 10 days.
Todd Lee certainly has his hands full with his South Dakota men’s basketball program.
Oh, and his team has to find a way to prepare for the season opener a week from now.
“It’s hard to explain going through what we were going through,” Lee said during Wednesday’s virtual media day gathering.
On the one hand, yes, what USD has dealt with in the run-up to the season isn’t unlike what many college basketball programs are dealing with, but it’s been particularly unpredictable for the Coyotes.
As a team, the Coyotes have missed 35 percent of the practices due to illnesses (COVID-19-related or otherwise), according to Lee.
“I feel like I could write a dissertation on COVID, and I’m just a basketball coach,” Lee said.
Chief among those who haven’t been available for practice is junior newcomer Boogie Anderson, a transfer from Scottsdale Community College (Arizona).
It’s understandably been a frustrating time for Anderson, who has missed so much time due to contract tracing with others who have either contracted COVID-19 or been exposed to it.
“He understands that we’re doing everything we can for him and his safety,” Lee said.
The redshirt sophomore tandem of A.J. Plitzuweit and Brady Heiman — both of whom sat out last season but are expected to be major contributors this season — have experienced 35 days of quarantine, according to Lee.
Those two, along with two others, are expected back at practice today (Thursday), but sophomore Hunter Goodrick is still back in his native Australia dealing with COVID-19-related concerns.
What’s happened is, a team already short on experience has missed valuable practice to develop cohesion ahead of the Nov. 25 season opener at the Kansas State-hosted Little Apple Classic.
Asked Wednesday how the Coyotes build that chemistry, senior Stanley Umude responded that it hasn’t been too hard.
“We have a culture of being together on the basketball team, ever since I’ve been here,” said Umude, a preseason Summit League first team selection.
Communication, he added, has been key so far, even when the entire team couldn’t be on the court together.
“Just playing together and doing the right things over and over, and through games we’ll get a lot closer,” Umude said.
Early cohesion is especially important for a USD squad that features 11 of its 16 players who didn’t see the floor for the Coyotes last season — exactly half of the roster is newcomers.
The Coyotes lost 68 percent of their scoring, 56 percent of their rebounding and 69 percent of their assists from last season, when USD was 20-12 and lost in the first round of the Summit League tournament.
Faced with pandemic-related restrictions all spring and summer, the players knew it was crucial to develop bonds as early as possible.
“Before this season officially started, we tried to hang out and bring that brotherhood early, as much as possible,” senior Ty Chisom said Wednesday.
Just as Umude said, communication — whether in practice or outside of practice — was important, Chisom added.
“We try to capitalize off any opportunity we get,” he said.
Eight months ago, an opportunity was taken away from USD, just as with every other program still playing or hoping to continue their season.
Following the loss in the Summit League tournament, the Coyotes were gearing up for a possible championship run in another post-season event, according to Lee.
With that taken away because of the coronavirus, it took some time for that wound to heal.
“It took a while,” Umude said. “It’s not really healed yet, still. Not until we get the championship.”
The next few months were filled with restrictions and uncertainty, and those remain, a week before the season.
“It is the least prepared I’ve ever felt for a season,” Lee said.
In normal circumstances, he added, teams will have gotten to the point of working on special situations in practice — press breaks, zone offenses, baseline out of bounds plays, and the like.
That’s not the case now.
“You’re always going to run into something that comes up; it’s college athletics,” Lee said. “You have it mapped out. Coaches are control freaks from that standpoint.”
Have to reintroduce that because 2 guys missed it.
“I certainly look forward to the day, and I’m not sure when that’ll be, where we can lock in,” Lee said.
Barring any other lengthy absences, the Coyotes said they are hoping to be much improved by the time they begin Summit League action on Jan. 2.
“It is going to be tough, but we’re going to prepare to play our best basketball when we hit our conference season,” Lee said.
From the early stages of the season until the league schedule begins, USD could be a much different looking team, he added.
“We have a big learning curve, but we have a big improvement curve, and we can get better and better,” Lee said.
Update On Schedule
During Wednesday’s media day session, Lee also announced more of USD’s opponents for the upcoming 2020-21 season.
The Coyotes will face Colorado and Drake at the Little Apple Classic on Nov. 25, 27 in Manhattan, Kansas, and will then face Nebraska on Dec. 1 in Lincoln.
USD will also play a non-conference game at UMKC, and will then play three non-conference games in the Dakota Showcase on Dec. 10-12 in Sioux Falls (the Coyotes will face North Dakota, North Dakota State and South Dakota State). The Coyotes will then play its home opener against Drake on Dec. 16.
