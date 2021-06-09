SIOUX FALLS — The Summit League announced conference schedules for its three fall sports Wednesday afternoon.
The conference schedules for men’s soccer and women’s soccer and volleyball were released with dates and locations, many times are still to be announced.
In volleyball, the Coyotes kick-off the conference season at home against South Dakota State Sept.24. The game has a 7 p.m. scheduled start. The Coyotes’ second game against SDSU in Brookings is scheduled for 7 p.m. Oct. 23.
The Coyotes hosts the newcomers, St. Thomas, Oct. 7, with a return trip to St. Paul, Minnesota scheduled for Nov. 6.
USD volleyball makes a trip to the defending regular season champion Denver Pioneers Oct. 16. The Pioneers make the return trip to Vermillion Nov. 11. The Coyotes defeated Denver in the Summit League Tournament Championships in the spring season earlier this year.
In women’s soccer, South Dakota opens the conference season at home against newcomer to the Summit League, St. Thomas on Oct. 1. The final home game of the season for the Coyotes is against South Dakota State Oct. 24.
The Coyote soccer team placed fourth in the shortened spring season earlier this year.
