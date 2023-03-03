NORTH SIOUX CITY — Isaac Bruns put up 25 points for the Dakota Valley Panthers to get a 74-65 victory over the Tea Area Titans in the Region 4A game on Friday.

Sam Faldmo, Jaxon Hennies, and Jaxson Wingert all added 12 points in the game for the Panthers. Randy Rosenquist picked up a double-double, scoring 10 points and getting 12 assists.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.