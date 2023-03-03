NORTH SIOUX CITY — Isaac Bruns put up 25 points for the Dakota Valley Panthers to get a 74-65 victory over the Tea Area Titans in the Region 4A game on Friday.
Sam Faldmo, Jaxon Hennies, and Jaxson Wingert all added 12 points in the game for the Panthers. Randy Rosenquist picked up a double-double, scoring 10 points and getting 12 assists.
Reis Kirschenman led Tea Area with 15 points. Jonah Kocer and Sam Almas both add 14 points for the Titans.
Dakota Valley moves to 22-0 on the season and qualified for the SoDak 16. Tea Area Titans finish their season at 14-7.
TEA AREA (14-7) 20 11 16 18 — 65
DAKOTA VALLEY (22-0) 18 16 23 17 — 74
Mount Vernon-Plankinton 66, Parkston 45
PLANKTINTON — The Mount Vernon-Plankinton Titans downed the Parkston Trojans 66-45 to win the 5A qualifier game on Friday.
Reed Rus led the Titans with 18 points in the game, Zach Baker added 18 points, while Jordan Stoltz put up 16. Mason Hetland grabbed 14 rebounds in the game for MVP.
Mount Vernon-Plankinton, 17-5, qualified for the SoDak 16, which will begin on Tuesday. Parkston ends their season 12-10.
Hanson 59, Platte-Geddes 46
PLATTE — Hanson built a 29-25 lead at halftime and used it to get a 59-46 win over Platte-Geddes in the Region 5A qualifier game.
Ethan Cheeseman scored 14 points and grabbed 12 rebounds to pick up a double-double and lead Hanson. Jackson Jarding followed with 11 points.
Hayden Sprik led Platte-Geddes with 26 ponts, four rebounds, and four assists. Tanner Dyk grabbed 10 boards to lead the Black Panthers.
Hanson, 15-7, qualify for the SoDak 16, which will be held on Tuesday. Platte-Geddes season will end at 15-7.
HANSON (15-7) 12 17 12 18 — 59
PLATTE-GEDDES (15-7) 14 11 8 13 — 46
