TRIPP — The Tripp-Delmount-Armour Blackhawks put up 32 points in the first half to get a 62-19 win over Colome.
Megan Reiner scored 25 points to lead the Blackhawks and scored her 1000th career point.
Maura Luedke put up seven points to lead Colome.
TDA, 4-5, will host the Centerville Tornadoes on Tuesday. Colome, 0-9, travels to Bennett County today (Saturday).
COLOME (0-9) 0 9 1 9 — 19
TRIPP-DELMOUNT-ARMOUR (4-5) 16 16 11 19 — 62
Wynot 42, Plainview 34
WYNOT, Neb. — The Wynot Blue Devils got 13 points and 11 rebounds from Allison Wieseler as they defeated the Plainview Pirates Friday.
Kinslee Heimes registered 10 points for Wynot. Amber Lawson tallied eight points and 11 rebounds.
Abbie Kromarck led Plainview with 11 points.
Wynot improved to 9-5 while Plainview fell to 10-6.
The Blue Devils play at Ponca Thursday, while the Pirates host Summerland Monday.
PLAINVIEW (10-6) 11 10 2 11 — 34
WYNOT (9-5) 12 10 5 15 — 42
Vermillion 51, Garretson 25
GARRETSON — The Vermillion Tanagers beat Garretson this Friday in girls’ basketball with a final score of 51-25.
Brooke Jensen led the Tanagers with 16 points.
Garretson was led by Kylie Christensen with seven points.
Vermillion, 12-0, host Dell Rapids on Thursday. Garretson, 6-4, hosts Dell Rapids St. Mary on Monday.
ACDC 47, Avon 39
AVON — Andes Central-Dakota Christian built a 26-19 halftime lead on their way to a 47-39 victory over Avon in girls’ basketball action on Friday.
Allison Muckey scored 16 points to led the ACDC Thunder. Joise Brouwer added 14 points.
Courtney Sees led the Pirates with 26 points.
ACDC, 7-1, plays tomorrow (Saturday) in the Irene-Wakonda Classic and will face the Irene-Wakonda Eagles. Avon, 4-6, hosts the Centerville Tornadoes today (Saturday).
ACDC (7-1) 11 15 13 8 — 47
AVON (4-6) 7 12 7 13 — 39
Ponca 64, Walthill 18
PONCA, Neb. — Ponca built a 37-12 halftime lead on the way to a 64-18 victory over Walthill in girls’ basketball action on Friday.
Abbie Hrouda scored 14 points to lead Ponca. Samantha Ehlers added 10 points.
For Walthill, Kairece Morris scored 14 points.
Ponca, 14-1, travels to Hartington Cedar Catholic on Tuesday. Walthill, 2-12, hosts Tri County Northeast on Monday.
WALTHILL (2-12) 8 4 0 6 — 18
PONCA (14-1) 18 19 17 10 — 64
Crofton 67, Hartington-Newcastle 31
HARTINGTON, Neb. — The Crofton Warriors took down the Hartington-Newcastle Wildcats 67-31 on Friday in girls’ basketball.
Sammie Allen scored 10 points to lead the Warriors.
The Wildcats were led by Alivia Morten’s 13 points.
Crofton (15-1) hosts Pierce on Thursday. Hartington-Newcastle (6-8) travels to Plainview on Tuesday.
Irene-Wakonda 57, Alcester-Hudson 49
ALCESTER — The Irene-Wakonda Eagles put up 33 points in the second half to get a 57-49 victory over Alcester-Hudson.
The Eagles were led by Emma Marshall’s 23 points.
Elly Doering hit a double-double to lead the Cubs, scoring 16 points and grabbing 15 rebounds.
Irene-Wakonda, 4-7, will face ACDC today (Saturday) in the Irene-Wakonda Classic. Alcester-Hudson, 4-6, hosts the Bon Homme Cavaliers today (Saturday).
IRENE-WAKONDA (4-7) 6 18 12 21 — 57
ALCESTER-HUDSON (4-6) 12 11 15 11 — 49
Freeman 62, Menno 36
FREEMAN — The Freeman Flyers built a 32-18 halftime lead to get a 62-36 victory over the Menno Wolves in girls’ basketball action Friday.
Ashlin Jacobsen led the Flyers with 15 points. Erin Uecker added 14 points.
For Menno, Layne Schmidt scored 10 points.
Freeman, 6-5, plays today (Saturday) in the Irene-Wakonda Classic. The Flyers will be facing the Freeman Academy/Marion Bearcats. Menno, 2-10, hosts Gayville-Volin on Tuesday.
MENNO (2-10) 8 10 9 9 — 36
FREEMAN (6-5) 23 9 18 12 — 62
Viborg-Hurley 58, Baltic 23
VIBORG — The Viborg-Hurley Cougars held a 25-7 lead at halftime on their way to beat Baltic 58-23 this Friday in girls’ basketball.
The Cougars were led by Coral Mason with 17 points. Denae Mach added 15 points.
Baylee Breece led Baltic with seven points.
Viborg-Hurley, 11-1, travels to Centerville on Thursday. Baltic travels to Dell Rapids on Jan. 30.
BALTIC (2-8) 5 2 8 8 — 23
VIBORG-HURLEY (11-1) 14 11 24 9 — 58
Lennox 52, Platte-Geddes 26
PLATTE — Lennox scored 21 points in the first quarter to help lead them to a 52-36 victory over the Platte-Geddes Black Panthers.
Andie Peters put up 12 points to lead Lennox. Dani Highum put up 11.
The Black Panthers were led by Karly VanDerWerrf’s 15 points.
Lennox, 8-2, travels to Madison on Monday. The Black Panthers, 4-6, will travel to Kimball-White Lake on Monday
LENNOX (8-2) 21 8 13 10 — 52
PLATTE-GEDDES (4-6) 6 7 15 14 — 36
Canton 58, Beresford 50
BERESFORD — Shelbie Olseth and Amanda Lease registered 15 points each as the Canton C-Hawks defeated the Beresford Watchdogs 58-50 Friday.
Ella Merriman led Beresford with 19 points, with Irelyn Fichbohm adding 11 points.
Canton improved to 7-3, while Beresford fell to 4-5.
The C-Hawks play at Tri-Valley Tuesday, while the Watchdogs host Chester Area Saturday.
CANTON (7-3) 10 16 12 20 — 58
BERESFORD (4-5) 12 13 15 10 — 50
