TDA's Reiner Scores 1,000th Point

Tripp-Delmont-Armour's Megan Reiner, holding banner center, scored her 1,000th career point during the Nighthawks' victory over Colome on Friday in Armour.

 Photo Courtesy Carrie Reiner

TRIPP — The Tripp-Delmount-Armour Blackhawks put up 32 points in the first half to get a 62-19 win over Colome.

Megan Reiner scored 25 points to lead the Blackhawks and scored her 1000th career point.

