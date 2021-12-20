Due to the upcoming holiday season, the Yankton Quarter Club will not meet on Wednesday, Dec. 22, and Wednesday, Dec. 29.
Meetings will resume on Jan. 5, 2022, with South Dakota head women’s basketball coach Dawn Plitzuweit as the featured speaker.
The Yankton Quarterback Club meets Wednesdays at noon at JoDean’s, located on Broadway in Yankton. Meetings run through the fall and winter sports seasons.
