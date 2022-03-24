The 2022 Lancer High School Open Track and Field Meet started with a bang Thursday, as 15 ‘B’ Division teams entered Ruth Donohue First Dakota Fieldhouse looking to build some early season momentum.
Mount Vernon-Plankinton’s girls 3,200-meter relay team took the gold to get the day started, beating out Crofton. The Menno boys won the 3,200-meter relay (Kadeyn Ulmer, Cody Munkvold, Chris Kessler, Isaac Fergen) over Kingsley-Pierson-Woodbury Central. KPWC’s Aubree Bell won the long jump, 60-meter dash and the 200-meter dash for three event titles.
Hartington-Newcastle’s Jake Peitz claimed one title and finished second in another on the day. Peitz won the 200-meter dash (24.57) and placed second in the shot put (49-6.5). Brandon VanderSluis of LeMars, a USD football recruit, won the shot put throwing 60-10.5.
Hartington-Newcastle also found success in the high jump, where Bennett Sievers won the title at 5-10 and Lane Heimes placed fourth, also clearing 5-10 but falling to fourth on tie-breakers. Heimes placed in a tie for fifth in the pole vault as well.
On the track, Jessica Opfer placed third in the girls’ mile (5:54.99). Abi Rice made the finals in the 60-meters, placing eighth. The boys 1,600-meter team for Hartington-Newcastle placed fourth, with a team of Peitz, Sievers, Cole Rosener and Mayson McIntosh.
Crofton’s Jayden Jordan won the girls’ pole vault at 9-0 and placed seventh in both the 60 and 200-meters. Mayson Ostermeyer cleared 12-6 for third in the boys’ pole vault. Austin Guenther placed fourth in the boys’ mile run.
Menno had a pair of field event wins, as Raygen Diede won the girls’ shot put and Owen Eitemiller won the boys’ pole vault. Kadeyn Ulmer finished second in the 400-meters and Ashton Massey third in the 800-meters. Chris Kessler placed fifth in the mile and Kaelie Derby made the girls’ hurdle finals, placing sixth.
Gayville-Volin’s Andrew Gustad had another successful day, making the finals and placing fifth, then clearing 13-0 to tie for the highest pole vault mark of the day, but placing second on tiebreakers. Maddy Promes placed second in the girls’ pole vault.
The Raiders distance runners won a pair of events, as Maddie Fairley won the girls’ mile and Jolie Westrum won the girls’ 3,200-meters. In the boys’ 400-meters, Kyle Hirsch and Nate Quatier placed fourth and fifth respectively.
Viborg-Hurley’s George Johnson had a good day on the track, winning the 60-meters (7.18) and placing second in the 200-meters (24.35). Wyatt Huber placed fourth in the 60-meters and Luke Campbell made the finals in the boys’ 60-meter hurdles, finishing eighth.
Class A teams will compete at Mount Marty today (Friday). Competition begins at 10 a.m.
