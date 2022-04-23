VERMILLION – When South Dakota Track and Field head coach Lucky Huber and company saw the forecast for the weekend, they made the decision to move distance running events up to Thursday, making the South Dakota Challenge a three-day meet.
The decision paid off, as the last two days of the meet saw winds of 30-plus miles per hour, including gusts up to 60 Saturday afternoon.
“I think being flexible and changing is probably what you have to do and it allowed our distance kids to have a really good opportunity to compete, and that was the reason we made the change and competed on Thursday night,” Huber said.
The longest individual running event of the day Saturday was the 400-meters, and the high jump competition was canceled due to high winds. No other events were canceled.
“We think we had a good showing, just like everyone else,” Mount Marty head coach Randy Fischer said. “There’s a couple of events you always want to do better, but some of them we’re training through to make sure we don’t get anybody injured before we get to conference.”
Both USD and Mount Marty have less than a month to their conference meets, with the GPAC Conference Meet in Crete, Nebraska in two weeks and the Summit League Championships in Tulsa, Oklahoma in three weeks.
“The goal going into the next three weeks is to keep building on that momentum,” Huber said. “It’s nice when you have a home meet because you can have all of your athletes here. Everybody got to compete if they wanted to, so it really helped build that team thing, so that’s part of what we love about our home meets.”
The windy conditions benefitted one event Saturday, the discus. The women’s discus throw saw four players clear 170 feet. USD’s Meredith Clark got her day started with a program record 165-11. That record lasted less than an hour, as in Lydia Knapp’s first throw of the finals, she threw 175-2 to reset the program record. That distance also was past the facility record.
Knapp placed in a tie for third place in the discus though, as Elk Point-Jefferson graduate and current North Dakota thrower Kenna Curry threw 183-9.5 to win the discus and set the facility record. Curry competed unattached Saturday, so her throw doesn’t go into the UND record books, but still counts towards the facility record.
USD earned it’s first win of the day Saturday on the track, as Brithton Senior ran a 13.62 to win the 110-meter hurdles. The Coyotes swept the 100-meter events, with Erin Kinney winning the women’s 100 at 11.57 and Dylan Kautz winning the men’s at 10.27. The USD women’s 1,600-relay team anchored by Hartington, Nebraska’s Sara Reifenrath won the final women’s race of the day at 3:51.85.
Reifenrath also took second in the 100-meters behind Kinney. Averi Schmeichel placed second in the 100 hurdles finals at 14-seconds. Kylie Larson, Liberty Justus and Holly Gerberding also made the finals in the event.
Annalee Robinson placed second in the 400-meters at 1:00.3 and Demar Francis placed second in the men’s 400 at 49.43. Ardell Inlay placed third in the 100-meters. Jacob Jenkins placed fourth in the long jump (22-8). Justus (19-0.75) and Gerberding (18-10.5) placed fourth and fifth in the women’s long jump.
Clark took second in the shot put at 48-10.25. Jessie Sullivan placed third in the discus, throwing 184-11.25.
The Lancer’s got an event win in the men’s 1,600-relay. The quartet of Nathan Simons, Taven McKee, Jesse Van Hemert and Paul Paul ran a 3:18.8 to win the event.
“We were hoping to run around 3:18, even in the wind,” Fischer said. “We get a good day and we’ll run considerably faster, so we were happy with that effort. They ran really hard.”
Paul also placed 11th in the 100-meters at 10.74. Calli Davis took third in the women’s 400-meters at 1:00.62. Elianna Clark took a tenth place finish in the 100 at 12.12 and Deontae Howard took 11th in the men’s long jump at 21-6.
Next up for the Coyotes is the Drake Relays Thursday through Saturday. Mount Marty will be sending their 1,600-relay team to the Drake Relays as well, but will also be hosting a meet in Yankton Saturday.
