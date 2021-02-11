SCOTLAND — Paced again by Grace Fryda, the Scotland Lady Highlanders won for the seventh time in eight games by beating fellow Region 5B foe Bridgewater-Emery 56-47 in a girls’ basketball game Thursday night in Scotland.
Fryda scored 23 points to go along with two assists and three steals, while Makayla Friederich had 11 points, 15 rebounds, two assists and two steals. Delanie VanDriel added eight points, four rebounds, three assists and two steals, while Kennedy Bietz had eight points and four assists.
For Bridgewater-Emery (9-8), Julia Weber had 22 points, three rebounds, four assists and two steals, while Taylor Schallenkamp scored nine points, and Kerrigan Schultz had seven points and three rebounds.
Scotland will host Gregory tonight (Friday).
BRIDGE.-EMERY (9-8) 9 7 13 18 — 47
SCOTLAND (13-5) 12 10 15 19 — 56
Crofton 56, Norfolk Catholic 36
CROFTON, Neb. — Ella Wragge scored 16 points and two teammates added 13 points apiece as the Crofton Lady Warriors beat Norfolk Catholic 56-36 in girls’ basketball action Thursday night in Crofton, Nebraska.
Wragge also had four points and two assists for Crofton (19-3), while Jayden Jordan had 13 points, three rebounds, five assists and two steals. Lacey Sprakel chipped in with 13 points and eight rebounds, and Kaley Einrem and Ellie Tramp both grabbed five rebounds.
Avery Yosten scored 11 points to lead Norfolk Catholic.
Crofton will visit Randolph tonight (Friday).
NORFOLK CATHOLIC 11 5 9 11 — 36
CROFTON (19-3) 15 14 16 11 — 56
Parkston 42, Freeman 34
FREEMAN — Allison Ziebart and Emma Yost both scored 10 points as Parkston defeated Freeman 42-34 in girls’ hoops action Thursday in Freeman.
Ziebert also recorded six rebounds, four assists and two steals, while Yost added five rebounds.
Tia Holzbauer finished with five points, six rebounds and three assists for Parkston (12-6), while Lydia Yost scored eight points.
For Freeman (4-13), Rijjy Peterson had 16 points, eight rebounds and four steals, while Erin Uecker had eight points, six rebounds and three steals. Kate Miller added five points and 14 rebounds.
Next Tuesday, Parkston visits Andes Central-Dakota Christian and Freeman visits Ethan.
PARKSTON (12-6) 9 10 4 19 — 42
FREEMAN (4-13) 4 7 9 14 — 34
Wynot 55, Walthill 11
WYNOT, Neb. — Wynot’s pressure defense forced 28 turnovers in a 55-11 victory over Walthill in girls’ basketball action Thursday night in Wynot, Nebraska.
Autumn Lawson led Wynot with seven points and five rebounds, while Kinslee Heimes, Krystal Sudbeck and Karley Heimes all scored six points. Amy Tramp pulled down five rebounds and Kendra Pinkelman had four steals.
In the loss for Walthill, Kelsey WhiteEyes scored four points.
AC-DC 46, FA-M 17
CORSICA — Mackenzie Muckey’s stat line of 12 points, four assists and five steals helped Andes Central-Dakota Christian cruise past Freeman Academy-Marion 46-17 on Thursday in Corsica.
Josie Brouwer added 10 points for AC-DC (13-4), while Abigail Svatos had eight points and three steals.
Jada Koerner posted 17 points, five rebounds and three steals for FA-M (2-16), while Alivea Weber had four steals and two assists.
ANDES CEN.-DC (13-4) 16 17 9 4 — 46
FREEMAN ACAD.-MAR. (2-16) 2 2 6 7 — 17
Florence-Henry 62, Dakota Valley 57
NORTH SIOUX CITY — Caylin Kelly scored 21 points as Florence-Henry edged Dakota Valley 62-57 in a girls’ basketball game Thursday night in North Sioux City.
Brooklyn Brandriet and Trinity Watson both added 12 points for Florence-Henry (14-2), which scored 16 points in the second quarter to lead 43-30 at halftime.
For Dakota Valley (12-5), Rylee Rosenquist had 13 points, seven rebounds and three assists, while Rachel Rosenquist had 11 points and seven rebounds. Jorja Van Den Hul added 12 points and Brooke Carlson grabbed eight rebounds.
Dakota Valley visits Dell Rapids tonight (Friday).
FLORENCE-HENRY (14-2) 17 26 6 13 — 62
DAKOTA VALLEY (12-5) 9 21 18 9 — 57
Brookings 41, Aberdeen Central 32
BROOKINGS — Ainsley Shelsta scored 18 points and grabbed 15 rebounds as Brookings scored a massive upset by beating No. 1 and previously undefeated Aberdeen Central 41-32 in ESD girls’ basketball action Thursday night in Brookings.
Brookings (2-13) sits 16th in the Class AA seed points. Ashton Austreim added eight points in the win, while Landree Wilson posted six points, five rebounds and three assists.
For Aberdeen Central (14-1), Abby Kopecky had 15 points and six rebounds, while Melanie Jacobs had nine points and five rebounds.
ABERDEEN CENTRAL (14-1) 11 4 9 8 — 32
BROOKINGS (2-13) 10 11 8 12 — 41
Huron 51, Brandon Valley 46
HURON — Isabella Shreeve and Heavan Gainey combined for 22 points and 14 rebounds as Huron upended fourth-ranked Brandon Valley 51-46 in an ESD girls’ basketball game Thursday night in Huron.
Shreeve finished with 12 points, six rebounds, five assists and two steals, while Gainey had 10 points and eight rebounds. Isabelle Ellwein added 11 points for Huron (8-8).
For Brandon Valley (11-4), Hilary Behrens recorded 16 points, and Emma Jarovski had 10 points and six rebounds. Abby Finch scored nine points and Kylie Foss grabbed eight rebounds.
BRANDON VALLEY (11-4) 14 9 6 17 — 46
HURON (8-8) 9 7 18 17 — 51
