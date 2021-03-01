Tucker Bahm Named All-ESD
Yankton's Tucker Bahm, left, looks for an opening against Stevens' Caleb Richter during second-round consolation action at the 2020 South Dakota State Wrestling Tournament in Sioux Falls. Bahm was named to the 2021 all-Eastern South Dakota Conference Wrestling Team, announced Monday.

 James D. Cimburek/P&D

Yankton senior Tucker Bahm was named to the all-Eastern South Dakota Conference wrestling team, announced Monday.

Bahm, one of three wrestlers honored at 120 pounds, finished the season with a 22-6 record and a fourth place finish in the South Dakota State Class A Wrestling Tournament.

Class A team champion Brandon Valley, which tied Watertown for the ESD crown, had eight wrestlers named all-ESD. Watertown, Mitchell and Class A dual champion Pierre each had four honorees.

106 — Rayden Zens, Aberdeen Central; Sloan Johannsen, Watertown

113 — Jacob Wolfe, Brandon Valley

120 — Jordon Oehme, Brandon Valley; Moses Gross, Huron; Tucker Bahm, Yankton

126 — Trason Oehme, Brandon Valley; Jagger Tyler, Mitchell

132 — Alex Mentzer, Brandon Valley

138 — Logan O’Connor, Harrisburg; Hayden Shaffer, Pierre

145 — Tyson Johnson, Pierre

152 — Ben Althoff, Watertown

160 — Isaac Klinkhammer, Brandon Valley; Mac Young, Watertown

170 — Lucas Slack, Brandon Valley; Ryan Hirschkorn, Harrisburg; Lexan Thorson, Watertown

182 — Gavin Gulbranson, Harrisburg; Tyson Lien, Huron; Joe Van Overschelde, Mitchell

195 — Luke Rasmussen, Brookings

220 — Owen Warren, Brandon Valley; Wyatt Winter, Mitchell; Regan Bollweg, Pierre

285 — Navarro Schunke, Brandon Valley; Beau Foote, Mitchell; Preston Taylor, Pierre

