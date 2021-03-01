Yankton senior Tucker Bahm was named to the all-Eastern South Dakota Conference wrestling team, announced Monday.
Bahm, one of three wrestlers honored at 120 pounds, finished the season with a 22-6 record and a fourth place finish in the South Dakota State Class A Wrestling Tournament.
Class A team champion Brandon Valley, which tied Watertown for the ESD crown, had eight wrestlers named all-ESD. Watertown, Mitchell and Class A dual champion Pierre each had four honorees.
106 — Rayden Zens, Aberdeen Central; Sloan Johannsen, Watertown
113 — Jacob Wolfe, Brandon Valley
120 — Jordon Oehme, Brandon Valley; Moses Gross, Huron; Tucker Bahm, Yankton
126 — Trason Oehme, Brandon Valley; Jagger Tyler, Mitchell
132 — Alex Mentzer, Brandon Valley
138 — Logan O’Connor, Harrisburg; Hayden Shaffer, Pierre
145 — Tyson Johnson, Pierre
152 — Ben Althoff, Watertown
160 — Isaac Klinkhammer, Brandon Valley; Mac Young, Watertown
170 — Lucas Slack, Brandon Valley; Ryan Hirschkorn, Harrisburg; Lexan Thorson, Watertown
182 — Gavin Gulbranson, Harrisburg; Tyson Lien, Huron; Joe Van Overschelde, Mitchell
195 — Luke Rasmussen, Brookings
220 — Owen Warren, Brandon Valley; Wyatt Winter, Mitchell; Regan Bollweg, Pierre
285 — Navarro Schunke, Brandon Valley; Beau Foote, Mitchell; Preston Taylor, Pierre
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.