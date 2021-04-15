CRETE, Neb. — Bloomfield, Nebraska, native Cole Bruns was one of nine Doane players recognized by the National Football Foundation’s Hampshire Honor Society.
The Tiger number was the most of any NAIA member institution as 910 players from 255 schools were honored. Doane was one of 22 institutions to have nine or more on this year’s list.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.