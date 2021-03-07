LEESBURG, Fla.—South Dakota overcame an early 5-0 deficit and scored two runs in its final at bat to top Central Michigan 6-5 Sunday on the Coyotes’ final day at The Spring Games.
Second baseman Lauren Wobken and freshman pitcher Peyton Maher were the heroes. Wobken roped a three-run double in the top of the fifth inning to bring South Dakota within a run at 5-4, and then tied the game at 5-5 in the seventh with a base hit up the middle.
It was an errant throw by Central Michigan’s catcher during a rundown that allowed Lauren Eamiguel to score from third with the go-ahead run. Eamiguel and Wobken both had two hits during the game. Mia Kraimer, listed as a pitcher, started at shortstop for the short-handed Coyotes and had two hits of her own. Camille Fowler was 3-for-4 with two runs scored.
Maher, making her second appearance of the season, pitched five no-hit innings in relief to earn her first collegiate victory. Just two walks were all she surrendered and she had one strikeout.
NEW MEXICO STATE 2, SOUTH DAKOTA 1: A seventh-inning, one-out single off the glove of South Dakota pitcher Sarah Lisko plated the tying run and winning run in New Mexico State’s 2-1 win in Sunday’s finale. Lisko (2-3) took a shutout into the final frame, but two singles, a sacrifice bunt and the ricochet made her the hard-luck loser despite a career-best six strikeouts.
Eamiguel doubled and scored on a ground ball from Wobken in the top of the first. But that’s all Chloe Rivas surrendered. Rivas (2-0) allowed just three hits – all singles – past the first inning and struck out three while walking one.
Fowler hit a team-best .429 (9-for-21) during the tournament with a triple. She stole five bases and scored four times. Wobken and Skylar Arellano drove in five runs each.
South Dakota (4-8) will stay in the Sunshine State for Spring Break. The Coyotes will play doubleheaders at Stetson Wednesday and at FAU Friday before starting a three-game weekend series at FIU.
Saturday
LEESBURG, Fla.—South Dakota scored six runs in its final at bat to get past Stetson 7-4 in game one of day two Saturday at The Spring Games. The Coyotes got an inning of play in during the morning before weather delayed play until Saturday evening.
South Dakota got five of its six hits off Stetson starter Chloe Temples in the top of the seventh inning while trailing 2-1. Jadyn DeWitte singled, Kiersten Denning drew a walk and Mia Kraimer singled to start the inning. Jaden Gaja’s base hit to center tied the game at 2-2 and a wild pitch scored pinch runner Gill Woodward with the go-ahead run.
Gabbi Holbert made it 4-2 with an infield grounder and Camille Fowler squeezed home another run to make it 5-2. A sacrifice fly from Lauren Eamiguel added another run and Lauren Wobken capped the scoring with an RBI single to right.
Stetson (2-5) put the tying run on first in the bottom of the seventh, but Sarah Lisko got a ground ball to second to end the game. Lisko (2-2) pitched all seven innings and allowed three earned runs on 10 hits with one strikeout.
TOLEDO 8, SOUTH DAKOTA 0: Left fielder Leah Munson had three hits and McKenna Schmidt tossed a two-hitter to lead Toledo to an 8-0, five-inning win against USD in the nightcap. Schmidt struck out two and faced four above the minimum. The Rockets (6-3) scored four in the third and three more in the fourth to break it open.
Wobken and Kraimer had base hits for South Dakota and Kraimer also drew a walk. Grace Garcia earned the start in the circle for the Coyotes and allowed five runs on five hits with two strikeouts in 2 2/3 innings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.