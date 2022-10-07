SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Morningside outlasted Mount Marty 25-23, 25-17, 16-25, 25-17 in Great Plains Athletic Conference volleyball action on Friday in Sioux City, Iowa.
Claire Wilson finished with 17 kills and 11 digs, and Sydney Marlow had 15 kills and 15 digs for Morningside (8-15, 3-6 GPAC). Gillian DePauw had 38 assists and 12 digs. Aureana Bernales had 33 digs and Payton Shoquist added 14 digs in the victory.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.