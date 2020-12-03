MITCHELL — The Avon girls’ basketball team has announced a change to its season-opening game, set for Dec. 11.
The Pirates will now take on Castlewood in a game to be played at the Corn Palace in Mitchell. The JV game will begin at 6:30 p.m., with the varsity game to follow.
