BURNSVILLE, Minn. — Augustana’s Lauren Sees was named second-team all-Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference for women’s basketball, the league announced on Thursday.
Sees, a sophomore from Avon, ranked second on the Vikings in scoring this season, averaging 15.2 points in NSIC play. She led AU in assists with 64 assists, an average of 3.34 per NSIC contest. She scored in double-figures in 17 games this season with a season-high of 24 points. Sees earned NSIC South Division Player of the Week honors on Jan. 3 after averaging 25.5 points through two games while shooting 62.9 percent from the field.
