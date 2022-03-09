The Viborg-Hurley Cougars have built toward this point in recent years. Now they feel like they’re ready for a deep run in the South Dakota State Class B Girls’ Basketball Tournament.
The Cougars take a 19-4 record into an opening round matchup against Aberdeen Roncalli (22-1), the Class A champion a year ago, today (Thursday) at the Watertown Civic Arena.
“Each year we’ve gotten more experienced,” said Cougars senior Delena Mach. “Two years ago we lost to Howard in the SoDak 16. Last year we made state but didn’t do as well as we wanted. Each of us took those experiences and built on them.”
Viborg-Hurley also took experience from a tough schedule. The Cougars’ losses include two Class A state qualifiers — Dakota Valley and St. Thomas More — as well as overtime losses to a 20-win Centerville team and a 15-win Parkston team.
“Even though we’re the eighth seed, our strength of schedule has prepared us to play anybody,” said Cougars head coach Molly Mason. “Those games against Dakota Valley, St. Thomas More and Parkston taught us a lot. They also gave us confidence.”
Viborg-Hurley has been led offensively by juniors Coral Mason (15.5 ppg, 8.1 rpg, 71 assists, 68 steals, 22 blocked shots) and Denae Mach (14.2 ppg, 5.0 rpg, 69 assists, 30 steals). Senior Delana Mach (5.7 ppg, 5.9 rpg, 46 assists, 28 steals), juniors Shelby Lyons (4.7 ppg, 3.0 rpg, 28 assists, 20 steals) and Estelle Lee (6.5 ppg, 3.6 rpg, 64 assists, 38 steals) and freshman Charley Nelson (6.7 ppg, 2.5 rpg, 41 assists, 30 steals) have also been key contributors.
“Last year we had Sydney Voss and Nevaeh Ronke,” Delana Mach said. “We all had to step our rebounding, our defense, our scoring. Over the summer, doing Summer Jam, all this team has wanted to do is put in the work.”
The Cougars face a senior-laden Roncalli squad that has torn through Class B after winning the Class A title last season. The Cavaliers’ lone loss came to Hamlin, a Class A state qualifier and the team Roncalli beat in last year’s Class A final.
The Cavaliers are led by Madelyn Bragg (15.3 ppg, 8.1 rpg), Morgan Fiedler (12.5 ppg, 3.9 rpg, 2.8 apg) and Olivia Hanson (11.6 ppg, 5.1 rpg). Jeci Ewart (3.9 ppg, 5.8 rpg, 2.5 apg, 1.4 spg) has also contributed in multiple categories.
“Bragg’s size (6-2) and versatility make her pretty dangerous,” Coach Mason said. “Fiedler and Hanson are great ball players that complement her. They’re well-balanced and play excellent defense.”
The key for the Cougars is simple: no fear.
“We’re going to have fresh legs. What better time to face them,” Coach Mason said. “We have no pressure on us. The girls are ready.”
Captain Brooke Anderson, who missed much of the season due to injury, echoed that statement.
“Coach talks about being in the present,” she said. “We’ve been focused on Roncalli. We’re keeping the mentality of being in the present, working as a team.
“And winning as a team.”
Viborg-Hurley and Roncalli play the noon contest today. The winner of the Viborg-Hurley/Roncalli matchup will draw the winner between Corsica-Stickney (20-3) and White River (18-3), which is a rematch of last year’s Class B championship game, won by White River.
On the other side of the bracket, second-seeded DeSmet (22-1) takes on Aberdeen Christian (20-3) at 6 p.m., followed by third-seeded Wall (21-2) against Faith (18-5).
The tournament runs through Saturday.
