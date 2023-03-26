CONCORDIA, Kan. — A pair of eight-game streaks were snapped as Mount Marty and Concordia split a Great Plains Athletic Conference baseball doubleheader, Saturday in Concordia, Kansas. The games had been scheduled to be played in Yankton.
In the opener, MMU snapped an eight-game losing streak to Concordia with a 10-4 victory.
Kiko Nunez went 3-for-3 with a triple and four RBI for Mount Marty. Billy Hancock and Bodi Wallar each had two hits. Braeden Cordes and Will Gardner each homered. Josh Mares, Ethan Wishon and Zane Salley each had a hit.
Jared Miller pitched 5 1/3 innings, striking out six, for the win. Jett Hasegawa finished the game, striking out two in 1 2/3 innings of work.
In the nightcap, Concordia snapped Mount Marty’s eight-game win streak with a 12-6 decision.
Cordes, Gardner and Salley each had two hits for Mount Marty. Kalub Ramirez, Wallar and Wishon each had a hit.
Chris Rofe took his first loss of the season.
The Lancers, 24-5 and 7-1 in the GPAC, are scheduled to host Dakota State in non-league action on Wednesday. Start time is set for 5 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.