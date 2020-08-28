From P&D Staff Reports
SPEARFISH — The Trevor Fitzgerald era at the helm of the Yankton offense got off to an explosive start.
Moved into the role as the starting quarterback this season, the Yankton senior accounted for four touchdowns and also intercepted a pass on defense as the Bucks opened their season with a 58-10 victory in Spearfish on Friday night.
Fitzgerald rushed for a pair of touchdowns (on runs of 1 and 3 yards) and passed for two touchdowns (21 and 25 yards). He also had a kickoff return for a touchdown called back on a penalty.
Yankton senior Thomas Weiner tacked on a rushing touchdown, sophomore Gavin Swanson returned his own blocked punt for a touchdown, while junior Jaden Kral and sophomore Cody Oswald both had a touchdown reception.
The Yankton defense forced a Spearfish punt on the game’s opening series, but the Bucks fumbled the return and the Spartans eventually settled for a field goal to take an early lead.
From there, the Bucks got rolling.
Fitzgerald scored on a 1-yard run at the 5:40 mark, Sohler then scored on a 4-yard run at the 3:47 mark and Fitzgerald closed out the first quarter with a 21-yard touchdown completion to Kral. When the dust had settled, Yankton had a 21-3 lead after one quarter.
The Bucks’ defense forced a safety to start the second quarter and Yankton looked ready to take complete control, but a Fitzgerald kickoff return for a touchdown was called back on a penalty.
Spearfish responded with a 36-yard touchdown pass from Derek Webster to Peyton Millis at the 8:03 mark, to get within 23-10. A Bucks’ fumble gave the ball back to the Spartans, but Swanson blocked the ensuing punt and returned it for a touchdown at the 6:25 mark.
Fitzgerald closed out the scoring in the first half with a 3-yard touchdown run with 1:14 remaining in the second half, to give the Bucks a 37-10 lead at the break.
Weiner began the scoring in the third quarter with a 5-yard touchdown run at the 7:23 mark. On the next series for the Bucks, Sohler ran into the end zone for a 3-yard touchdown and Yankton’s lead ballooned to 51-10.
Oswald then caught a 25-yard touchdown pass from Fitzgerald 18 seconds into the fourth quarter, and that proved to be the final scoring of the game.
Yankton will play its first home game of the season next Friday night against Class 11A member Dakota Valley. Kickoff is 7 p.m. at Crane-Youngworth Field, with certain restrictions in place.
YANKTON 21 16 14 7 — 58
SPEARFISH 3 7 0 0 — 10
Scoring Summary
First Quarter
SHS — Derek Webster, field goal; 17:32
YHS — Trevor Fitzgerald, 1-yard run (Gavin Fortner kick); 5:40
YHS — Corbin Sohler, 4-yard run (Fortner kick); 3:47
YHS — Jaden Kral, 21-yard pass from Fitzgerald (Fortner kick); 0:02
Second Quarter
YHS — Defensive safety; 11:19
SHS — Peyton Millis, 36-yard TD pass from Webster (Webster kick); 8:03
YHS — Gavin Swanson, blocked punt return (Fortner kick); 6:25
YHS — Fitzgerald, 3-yard run (Fortner kick); 1:14
Third Quarter
YHS — Thomas Weiner, 5-yard run (Fortner kick); 7:23
YHS — Sohler, 3-yard run (Fortner kick); 3:06
Fourth Quarter
YHS — Cody Oswald, 25-yard pass from Fitzgerald (Fortner kick); 11:42
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.