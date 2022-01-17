The Yankton Bucks received votes in the latest South Dakota Media Basketball Poll for Class AA boys, announced Monday.
Sioux Falls Roosevelt (7-0) was a unanimous pick for the top spot. The Bucks (5-4) travel to Roosevelt on Friday.
Dakota Valley (8-0) received 15 of 19 first place votes to retain the top spot in the Class A boys’ poll. St. Thomas More (9-0) is second, receiving the other four top picks.
DeSmet (9-1) was a unanimous selection in the Class B boys’ poll. Platte-Geddes (4-1) moved into the poll in fifth. Viborg-Hurley (6-2) received votes.
O’Gorman (6-1) was the unanimous top pick in the Class AA girls’ rankings after their victory over previously top-ranked Sioux Falls Washington (8-1) last week.
Wagner (9-0), fresh off its victory over previously unbeaten West Central, drew 16 first place votes to move into the top spot of the Class A girls’ poll. West Central (10-1) still drew two first place votes to move up to second. Flandreau (6-1), which also suffered its first loss of the season on Saturday, drew the other first place vote. Dakota Valley (9-1) moved up a spot into fourth. Parkston (9-2) received votes.
Aberdeen Roncalli (7-0) picked up 18 first place votes to remain in the top spot in the Class B girls’ poll. Corsica-Stickney (9-2), which handed Flandreau its first loss, got one first place vote. Viborg-Hurley (9-2) received a vote in the poll.
The South Dakota Prep Media Basketball Poll for the week of Jan. 17 is listed below, ranking the top-five teams, the team’s record, points received and ranking in the previous poll. First-place votes are listed in parentheses.
Boys’ basketball
Class AA
1. Roosevelt (19) 7-0 95 1
2. O’Gorman 8-1 76 2
3. Mitchell 7-2 54 5
4. Aberdeen Central 7-3 23 4
5. Harrisburg 4-3 17 3
Receiving votes: Yankton 10, Sioux Falls Washington 9, Sioux Falls Lincoln 1.
Class A
1. Dakota Valley (15) 8-0 91 1
2. St. Thomas More (4) 9-0 75 2
3. Winner 9-0 56 3
4. Tea Area 6-2 24 T-5
5. Sioux Valley 6-2 21 4
Receiving votes: Flandreau 17, Groton Area 1.
Class B
1. De Smet (19) 9-1 95 1
2. White River 7-1 71 2
3. Lower Brule 7-1 61 3
4. Aberdeen Christian 6-2 36 4
5. Platte-Geddes 4-1 11 RV
Receiving votes: Faulkton Area 6, Timber Lake 3, Viborg-Hurley 2.
Girls’ basketball
Class AA
1. O’Gorman (19) 6-1 95 2
2. Washington 8-1 75 1
3. Brandon Valley 7-1 54 3
4. RC Stevens 8-1 38 4
5. RC Central 7-1 22 5
Receiving votes: Watertown 1.
Class A
1. Wagner (16) 9-0 92 4
2. West Central (2) 10-1 73 3
3. Flandreau (1) 6-1 55 1
4. Dakota Valley 9-1 25 5
5. St. Thomas More 8-3 23 2
Receiving votes: Lakota Tech 11, Parkston 5, Red Cloud 1.
Class B
1. Roncalli (18) 7-0 94 1
2. Corsica-Stickney (1) 9-2 77 2
3. Aberdeen Christian 8-0 52 3
4. White River 6-2 32 4
5. De Smet 10-0 28 5
Receiving votes: Colman-Egan 1, Viborg-Hurley 1.
