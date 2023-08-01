Ty Trometer

Elk Point-Jefferson second basemen Ty Trometer looks to apply the tag on Dell Rapids runner Mason Stubble as he tries to steal second base during the Class B American Legion championship game on Tuesday in Redfield. Dell Rapids went on to win 5-2.

 Rodney Haas/605 Sports

REDFIELD — Dell Rapids beat Elk Point-Jefferson 5-2 for the championship of the South Dakota State Class B American Legion Baseball Tournament, Tuesday in Redfield.

Dell Rapids also won the sportsmanship award. Kindt was named the tournament MVP.

