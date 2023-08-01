REDFIELD — Dell Rapids beat Elk Point-Jefferson 5-2 for the championship of the South Dakota State Class B American Legion Baseball Tournament, Tuesday in Redfield.
Dell Rapids also won the sportsmanship award. Kindt was named the tournament MVP.
Mason Stubbe had two hits and two runs scored for Dell Rapids. Jack Henry doubled. Brayden Pankonen had a hit and two RBI. Dylan Kindt, C.J. Smith and Drake Eastman each had a hit in the victory.
Ben Swatek went 2-for-2 with a RBI for Elk Point-Jefferson. Keaton Gale had a hit and a RBI. Noah McDermott had the other EPJ hit.
Kindt pitched 6 1/3 innings, striking out seven, for the victory. Kayden Moore took the loss, going the distance.
Elk Point-Jefferson claimed an early 2-0 lead, but Dell Rapids took the lead for good with a three-run third inning.
Dell Rapids finished 29-3, including a 28-game win streak that EPJ snapped on Monday. Elk Point-Jefferson finished with a 21-12 record.
Elk Point-Jefferson 8, Tabor 5
REDFIELD — Elk Point-Jefferson used a five-run third inning to surge past Tabor 8-5 Tuesday, advancing to the championship of the South Dakota State Class B American Legion Baseball Tournament.
Tayson Swatek went 3-for-4 for Elk Point-Jefferson. Ty Trometer, Evan Haley, Jacob Gale and Noah McDermott each had a hit in the effort.
Landon Bares doubled and singled for Tabor. Riley Rothschadl, Brady Bierema, Landon Schmidt, Logan Winckler and Cayden Himes each had a hit in the effort.
Winckler was named the tournament’s “Big Stick” Award winner for the top batting average.He went 7-for-14 in five games.
Trometer was credited with the victory, pitching 4 2/3 innings. Landon Smith took the loss.
Tabor finished with a 21-7 record.
