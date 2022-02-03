VERMILLION — South Dakota will host its fifth-annual all-girls sports clinic on Feb. 12 in honor of National Girls and Women in Sports Day.
The free clinic will take place from 11 a.m. to noon inside the DakotaDome with Coyote student-athletes volunteering to run various stations. The clinic is open to all girls in grades K-8. Check-in for the event will begin at 10:30 a.m.
Participants will receive on free youth ticket to the women’s basketball game versus Denver at 1 p.m. Any accompanying adult tickets for the basketball game will be available to purchase at check-in.
Immediately following the clinic, there will be a pizza party on the DakotaDome concourse and participants are encouraged to stick around to welcome the Coyote women’s basketball team onto the court ahead of tip-off with the Pioneers.
While there is no cost to participate, we ask that parents RSVP by e-mailing USD marketing director, Jarren Duffy, at Jarren.Duffy@usd.edu. Please include the parent’s name, participant’s name and grade of the participant in the e-mail. Please RSVP by Wednesday, Feb. 9.
