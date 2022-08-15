Bucks Third In Preseason Poll
Yankton's Rugby Ryken, 14, slaps five with members of the Yankton Punishers youth football team prior to the Bucks' Class 11AA football playoff game against Mitchell at Crane-Youngworth Field. Ryken and the Bucks were picked third in the South Dakota Media Preseason Poll, announced Monday.

 James D. Cimburek/P&D

The Yankton Bucks were picked third in Class 11AA as the South Dakota Media Preseason Football Poll was announced Monday.

Yankton advanced to the semifinals in Class 11AA in 2021. The Bucks finished behind five-time defending champion Pierre, the unanimous top pick, and Tea Area in the poll.

