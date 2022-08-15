The Yankton Bucks were picked third in Class 11AA as the South Dakota Media Preseason Football Poll was announced Monday.
Yankton advanced to the semifinals in Class 11AA in 2021. The Bucks finished behind five-time defending champion Pierre, the unanimous top pick, and Tea Area in the poll.
In Class 11A, Dakota Valley ranked fifth, with Beresford and Vermillion receiving votes. Madison was the top pick.
Elk Point-Jefferson was picked third in Class 11B. Winner was a unanimous selection for the top pick, with Bridgewater-Emery-Ethan second.
Platte-Geddes, the defending Class 9AA champion, tied for second in that division’s poll. Howard drew 11 first place votes and the top spot. Platte-Geddes, which shared the second spot with Wall, had four first place votes. Parkston and Bon Homme also received votes.
Canistota, in its first year after dissolving the co-op with Freeman, was the top pick in Class 9A, receiving 14 first place votes.
Avon was picked third in the Class 9B poll, drawing three first place votes. First place Dell Rapids St. Mary and runner-up Herreid-Selby Area each drew seven first place votes.
Brandon Valley was the top pick in Class 11AAA, despite runner-up Harrisburg having a 5-7 edge in first-place votes.
The preseason South Dakota Prep Media Football Poll is listed below, ranking the top-five teams and total points received. First-place votes are listed in parentheses.
Receiving votes: Washington (1) 23, Roosevelt 15.
Receiving votes: Watertown 6, Aberdeen Central 5, Sturgis 2, Spearfish 1.
Receiving votes: Milbank 11, Beresford 10, Lennox 10, Sioux Falls Christian 5, Vermillion 3.
2. Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan 66
3. Elk Point-Jefferson 40
Receiving votes: Aberdeen Roncalli 12, Tri-Valley 12, Mount Vernon/Plankinton 9, McCook Central/Montrose 3, Hot Springs 2.
T-2. Platte-Geddes (4) 51
Receiving votes: Parkston 15, Bon Homme 10, Ipswich 4, Florence-Henry 1.
3. Harding County/Bison (1) 37
4. Wolsey-Wessington (1) 34
Receiving votes: Castlewood 26, Chester Area 15, Timber Lake 1, Lyman 1, Colman-Egan 1.
1. Dell Rapids St. Mary (7) 71
2. Herreid/Selby Area (7) 67
Receiving votes: Faulkton Area 14, Lemmon/McIntosh 6, Potter County 5, Sully Buttes 2, Kadoka Area 1.
