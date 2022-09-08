Yankton head coach Brady Muth sees each week as a big game because it is the next game. Still, he could not hide his excitement as the Yankton Bucks open their home schedule against the rival Watertown Arrows Friday night at 7 p.m. at Crane-Youngworth Field.
“I know that our town is going to be here to support us. Our student section is going to be fired up because, it’s nothing disrespectful, I mean this in the best way possible, but there’s just a lot of bad blood between Yankton and Watertown,” Muth said. “That goes years back. The fun thing is getting (our current players) an opportunity to write their own chapter in what our program has done with Yankton and Watertown. That’s the thing that I’m most excited about for them. I try not to get too emotionally charged up for football games, but it’s really hard not to when it’s Watertown.”
Since the playoff era began in 1981, Yankton holds a 20-13 series advantage over Watertown. The players got their first taste of playing Watertown in a 20-13 road victory last year on October 21. With the victory, the Bucks were able to go into the playoffs with a 5-4 record and host Mitchell in the first round.
While in the big picture of things there may not be as much on the line Friday night, Muth wants his players on notice about what the game means historically.
“It’s still Yankton-Watertown,” Muth said. “There’s pride on the line. That’s something that’s important to me, and I know it’s the same with Coach (John) Hodorff and the guys up in Watertown. This is a big game because of who we’re playing.”
Yankton will be hosting Watertown for the first time since 2014. That year, the Bucks beat the Arrows 30-0. However, in 2013, the Arrows defeated the Bucks 32-14 in a state semifinal game.
“The coaches have been talking about (Friday’s game being the) first Watertown game at home (since 2014),” wide receiver Tyler Sohler said. “It’s a big rivalry. I didn’t really realize it, but my dad (Jay) always talked about it because he played back here in the 1980s. It’s a big deal. It’ll be cool experience in that.”
Watertown head coach John Hodorff is excited to bring his team down to Yankton for the first time in eight years but wants his team to focus on how it can get better.
“We’re just going to do what we’ve done the past few weeks here (to start the season) and focus on ourselves, and not worry so much about what Yankton is doing,” Hodorff said. “(We want to) play our own game.”
With the historical implications of the rivalry, the Yankton coaches have tried to instill the rivalry into the players through storytelling. Muth said his plan was to tell stories about the rivalry to the team Thursday.
Hodorff’s focus has not been on teaching the Watertown players about the rivalry. Rather, he is focused on how his team can improve week-to-week.
“We haven’t spent much time with what’s happened in the past on rivalry,” he said. “Especially with the (players) who have lived here (in Watertown) all their lives, they know what happens when you play Yankton.”
On the football side of things, Muth wants the Bucks to be the most physical team on the field every week regardless of who they are playing. In his eyes it is paramount that his team takes it to the Arrows.
“I don’t care what the score is either,” Muth said. “I just want to roll them just because it’s Watertown. Our guys feel the same way.”
Muth’s generation saw Watertown as the unquestioned rival of the Bucks. However, the current generation has had time to develop new rivalries.
“If we asked (the players) who their (current) rival is, they would say Harrisburg,” Muth said. “I always say, ‘Well, no, Harrisburg isn’t a rivalry. There’s not enough history there. We just don’t like each other very much.’ There’s history here (against Watertown). You can go back and look at past games, and it goes way back. When there’s history there, there’s a little bit of extra weight to it. Now the trick is for us to appreciate that and not carry too much of that in the game. We’ve got to go out and execute. We’ve got to hit. We’ve got to get people on the ground. When the gun goes off all that will clear, but it’s a lot of fun to think about it before then.”
The temperature for kickoff will be in the low-60s Friday night. This is a departure from the hotter temperatures the Bucks experienced in their first two games. Still, Muth does not see it as a concern.
“We would rather play when it’s hot because of the way we play,” Muth said. “It’s harder for people to keep up with us and our guys are well-conditioned. It is what it is. If we have to play in a parking lot, we’ll play in a parking lot.”
Yankton looks to add a new set of positive memories into a historical rivalry Friday night.
Watertown (1-1) at Yankton (2-0)
7 p.m., Crane-Youngworth Field
SERIES (since 1981): Yankton leads 23-16.
LAST MEETING: Yankton claimed a 20-13 victory in the 2021 season.
LAST TIME OUT: Yankton powered to a 38-0 victory at Spearfish. Watertown earned a 34-19 victory over Watertown
NEXT UP: Yankton travels to five-time defending 11AA champion Pierre. Watertown heads to Sioux Falls to face Washington.
A benefit for Yankton High School senior Garrett Nelson and his family will be held prior to Yankton’s home football game on Friday at Crane-Youngworth Field.
Garrett, the son of Tim and Amy Nelson, was recently diagnosed with Large B Cell Lymphoma. While this cancer is curable, Garrett and his family have been traveling back and forth to the Mayo Clinic as well as Sioux Falls for extensive treatments.
On Friday, there will be a tailgate hot dog feed from 5:30-6:45 p.m. at Crane-Youngworth Field. The meal will be a free-will donation.
There will also be a raffle for “All Things Yankton Bucks and Gazelles,” as well as t-shirts available for purchase.
