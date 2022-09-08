Yankton head coach Brady Muth sees each week as a big game because it is the next game. Still, he could not hide his excitement as the Yankton Bucks open their home schedule against the rival Watertown Arrows Friday night at 7 p.m. at Crane-Youngworth Field.

“I know that our town is going to be here to support us. Our student section is going to be fired up because, it’s nothing disrespectful, I mean this in the best way possible, but there’s just a lot of bad blood between Yankton and Watertown,” Muth said. “That goes years back. The fun thing is getting (our current players) an opportunity to write their own chapter in what our program has done with Yankton and Watertown. That’s the thing that I’m most excited about for them. I try not to get too emotionally charged up for football games, but it’s really hard not to when it’s Watertown.”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.