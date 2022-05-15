Walking off the track after congratulating Brandon Valley for its sweep of the team titles at the Eastern South Dakota Conference Track and Field Championships, held Saturday at Yankton’s Williams Field, Yankton head coach Luke Youmans was all smiles.
Not because of his own team’s solid showing — second for the boys, fourth for the girls — but for the fact that the ESD meet in Yankton happened. Finally.
“It’s been a three-year delay,” Youmans said. “First it was COVID (no season in 2020), then it was the track redo, now we’re finally here.”
The wait was rewarded with everyone experiencing the meet on one of the nicer days of a blustery 2022 season.
“It’s been a tough season,” Youmans said. “But you couldn’t ask for a better day than this for a conference meet.”
For senior Carson Haak, who accounted for two of the Bucks’ five throwing medals, the opportunity to compete at home for his final ESD meet was “fun.”
“It was nice to throw in my home ring,” he said.
Boys
The Brandon Valley boys held off Yankton 157.5 to 135.5. Aberdeen Central (116.5) and Harrisburg (108) finished third and fourth.
Aberdeen Central senior Josh Martin earned boys’ Track MVP honors, winning the 800 (1:59.29), 1600 (4:23.14) and 3200 (9:50.37). Watertown sophomore Owen Spartz earned Field MVP on the boys’ side, setting the meet record in winning the pole vault (15-5).
One other boys’ record was set, as Carson Barnett of Harrisburg won the inaugural javelin competition with a toss of 168-2.
Ten different Bucks took home individual medals on the day, including three victories. Yankton scored in 18 of 20 events.
“Our guys have been good all year,” Youmans said. “We knew if everything went right they’d be in contention. They’ve come a long ways in the last couple years.
Austin Gobel won the 200 (22.21) and the long jump (21-0), and finished second in the 100 (10.87).
Cody Oswald won the 110 hurdles, finishing in 14.98 to eclipse his prelim time by nearly 6-tenths of a second. He was also seventh in the 300 hurdles (42.08).
Bodie Rutledge led the Bucks in the throws, placing second in the shot put (51-3) and third in the discus (142-7). Haak was third in shot put (49-9) and fifth in discus (140-3) on a day he was “scratchy.”
“I just couldn’t stay in,” he said. “I still feel pretty confident. I had a couple of throws in discus that would have been personal bests, and I had attempts in the shot put that would have been over 54 feet.”
Also in the throws, Max Raab was third in the javelin with a season-best toss of 159-6.
Cooper Grotenhuis tied for third in the triple jump with a mark of 41-5 1/2. Gavin Haselhorst was seventh in both long jump (20-2 1/2) and triple jump (40-11).
Dylan Payer was fourth in the 1600 (4:31.31) and seventh in the 800 (2:06.57). Zach Fedde was fourth in the 3200 (10:07.43) and eighth in the 1600 (4:38.32). Rugby Ryken was sixth in the 400 (51.99).
“It was a well-rounded effort,” Youmans said. “In field events, sprints, middle distance, all the way up the ladder.”
The Bucks claimed top-three finishes in all five relays, led by a victory in the 3200 relay. The foursome of Carson Conway, Nate Schoenfelder, Fedde and Payer won in 8:14.87.
Yankton was second in the 400 relay (Haselhorst, Brayden Boese, Gavin Swanson, Jaden Supurgeci) in 44.17. The Bucks were third in the 800 relay (Haselhorst, Swanson, Boese, Supurgeci) in 1:30.58, the 1600 relay (Ryken, Schoenfelder, Payer, Gobel) in 3:30.43, and the medley relay (Swanson, Gavin Fortner, Schoenfelder, Will Pavlish) in 3:49.05.
Girls
The Brandon Valley girls ran away with the team title, 191.33 to 115 over Harrisburg. Brookings (97.33) edged out Yankton (94) for third, with Aberdeen Central (88.33) in fifth.
Brandon Valley also swept the girls’ meet awards. Senior Meghan Walker earned Track MVP, winning the 100 (12.19), 200 (25.27) and 400 (57.38), and anchoring the Lynx to victory in the 1600 relay (4:00.43). Freshman Madison Pederson earned Field MVP, winning the triple jump (36-9). Pederson also was third in the 200 (26.35) and part of the Lynx’s winning 1600 relay.
Harrisburg’s Kaitlyn Disbrow became the first ESD javelin champion with a toss 110-8, becoming the meet record holder in the process.
Yankton had eight athletes take home individual medals on the day.
“We didn’t quite show our depth,” Youmans said. “But field events, middle distance and distance, collectively, had a good day.”
Sydnee Serck was the Gazelles’ lone champion, claiming the 800 (2:20.72) and placing fourth in the 400 (1:00.40).
Serck was a part of a 2-3-4 finish in the 400, with Shae Rumsey (57.74) second and Annika Gordon (59.74) third. Rumsey was also eighth in the 800 (2:30.09).
Tierney Faulk took home four individual medals on the day, led by a runner-up finish in the triple jump (35-9 1/2). She was third in both the 300 hurdles (49.20) and the long jump (16-11 1/2), as well as fifth in the 100 hurdles (16.21).
Thea Chance placed in both distance races, third in the 3200 (12:16.82) and sixth in the 1600 (5:31.00). Sophie Petheram was eighth in the 3200 (12:49.37).
Also for the Gazelles, Cora Schurman was second in the long jump (17-2), with Burkley Olson eighth (16-2 1/4).
In the relays, the Gazelles were second in the 1600 relay (Gordon, Alexia Wheeler, Serck, Rumsey) in 4:07.54, and the 3200 relay (Gordon, Chance, Rumsey, Serck) in 9:32.67. They were also fifth in the medley relay (Schurman, Molly Savey, Alexia Wheeler, Claire Tereshinski) in 4:34.91, and eighth in the 400 relay (Wheeler, Alivia Dimmer, Savey, Schurman) in 52.95.
Looking Ahead
With success from a number of underclassmen — and a team title in the ESD Middle School meet on Friday — Youmans has plenty of reasons to smile when he thinks about the future of the program.
“We’ve got some middle schoolers coming up that can make an impact,” he said. “We have two programs that can continue to be near the top of the ESD for years to come.”
In the immediate future, though, is the “Last Chance” meet on Tuesday in Brandon. Unlike past years, where “automatic” and “provisional” marks were used, the top 24 athletes in each event will qualify for state, May 26-28 in Rapid City.
