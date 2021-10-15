VERMILLION — On a chilly Friday night, the South Dakota Coyotes took home the 1-0 victory over North Dakota at First Bank & Trust Soccer Complex. Fifth year senior Alexis Mitchell’s goal right before half proved to be the game winner on the night.
With the win the Yotes move to 8-3-2 and 3-2 in the loop while the Fighting Hawks fall to 3-8-1 and 1-3 in the loop. USD moves into a tie with Omaha for third place in the standings with nine points apiece.
Right before the halftime whistle blew, Mitchell recorded her sixth goal of the season when she placed a shot in the back of the net after collecting a ball that ricochet off Hattie Giblin.
South Dakota recorded its league leading ninth shutout on the season while Emma Harkleroad recorded her league leading seventh shutout on the season to move to 7-1-2.
The Yotes host North Dakota State on Sunday at 1 p.m. in their annual pink game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.