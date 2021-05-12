VERMILLION – South Dakota women’s volleyball coach Leanne Williamson is pleased to announce the addition of Brynn Paumen to the roster for the 2021 fall campaign.
Paumen, a 6-foot-2 middle blocker, comes to South Dakota after spending time at both Santa Clara University and the University of Missouri.
Paumen, a 2018 graduate of Maple Lake (Minn.) High School, spent her freshman season at Missouri, where she appeared in four matches. She played in seven sets, totaling two kills and six total blocks for the Tigers.
Paumen, a member of the Dean’s List at Missouri in the spring 2019, transferred to Santa Clara for the 2019-20 school year.
She was training with both the indoor and beach volleyball teams when COVID-19 halted collegiate sports. She participated in all 14 duals during the beach season in the spring 2020, going 4-10.
She was a prep all-stater at Maple Lake, helping her team win back-to-back Minnesota Class AA state championships. Her senior season the Irish went a perfect 36-0.
“We are very excited to welcome Brynn to the Coyote family!, coach Leanne Williamson said. “She will add depth to an already great team. Her blocking ability is something that we are very excited to have in our gym as we continue to raise this program.
“She will bring a different perspective to the gym within volleyball as well as culture. Brynn is someone that will add value to the team from the minute she arrives!”
