SIOUX FALLS — Yankton advanced four singles flights and two doubles flights through to the semifinals of the South Dakota State Class A Girls’ Tennis Tournament, Monday in Sioux Falls.
Yankton sits in third entering today’s (Tuesday) final day of competition with 254.5 points. Mitchell had a perfect 300 points on day one, with Rapid City Christian second at 266. Pierre (235) in fourth and St. Thomas More (193.5) in fifth round out the first five. Vermillion is seventh in the 13-team field with 156.5 points.
Yankton’s lowest-seeded singles player to advance was Paige Mitzel, who upset Huron’s Ann Hoek 7-5, 6-4 in the flight six quarterfinals. She will face second-seeded Allison Hill of Rapid City Christian in the semifinals.
At flight one singles, Yankton’s Maggie Schaefer advanced to the semifinals with a 6-4, 6-0 victory over Pierre’s Sydney Tedrow. The second-seeded Gazelle will face third-seeded Atlanta Stahle of Mitchell in the semis.
Yankton’s Nora Krajewski, the top seed at flight two, swept Roncalli’s Maria Barnett 6-0, 6-0 to advance to the semis. She will face Hannah Beckloff of Rapid City Christian in the semifinal match.
Yankton’s Sabrina Krajewski, the top seed at flight three, downed Huron’s Bianca Medina 6-0, 6-2 to advance to the semis. She will face Madison Johnson of Lennox in the semifinal match.
At flight one doubles, Yankton’s Schaefer and Nora Krajewski — the top seed — advanced to the semifinals with a 6-1, 6-0 victory over St. Thomas More. The Gazelles duo faces Pierre in the semifinals.
Yankton’s Sabrina Krajewski and Addison Gordon advanced to the semifinals at flight two doubles after a 6-1, 6-2 victory over Vermillion’s Abby and Kasey Hanson. Yankton will face St. Thomas More in the semifinals, while the Tanagers will face Pierre in the fifth place semifinals.
Yankton’s Frannie Kouri will face Vermillion’s Kasey Hanson in the fifth place match at flight four singles. Kouri advanced with a 10-8 victory over Milbank’s Marion Mischel, while Hanson beat Rapid City Christian’s Ciera Crawford 10-6.
Yankton’s Addison Gordon will play for fifth at flight five singles after a 10-3 victory over Katherine Kretchman of Roncalli. Gordon will face St. Thomas More’s Kaitlyn Schmahl for fifth.
Yankton’s Kouri and Kayla Marsh are in the fifth place semifinals at flight three doubles after a 6-4, 6-2 loss to Rapid City Christian in the quarterfinals. The Gazelles will face Lennox for the right to play for fifth.
Vermillion’s Emma Jury earned a spot in the fifth place final at flight one, beating Madison’s Evelyn Graham in the fifth place semis. She will face Pierre’s Tedrow for fifth.
Vermillion’s Jury and Annika Barnett are in the fifth place semifinals at flight one doubles after a 6-0, 6-0 loss to Mitchell in the quarterfinals. The Tanagers will face Spearfish for the right to play for fifth.
Vermillion’s Mya Halverson and Saige Jorgensen will play in the fifth place semifinals at flight three doubles after a 6-0, 6-1 loss to top-seeded Mitchell in the quarterfinals. The Tanagers will face St. Thomas More for the right to play for fifth.
Jorgensen bounced back from an early loss to advance to the consolation finals at flight six singles. She will face Madison’s Anna Oetzmann in the final today.
Vermillion’s Barnett (flight two), Abby Hanson (flight three) and Halverson (flight five) lost in the fifth place semifinals.
