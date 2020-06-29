On Friday, the NFAA Easton Yankton Archery Center announced the addition of two new staff members to the facility and both will be coaching the Mount Marty University archery team.
Vic Wunderle, a two-time Olympic medalist, will serve as the new Head Coach for the Mount Marty Lancer Archery team and will also assist with programs at the facility. He is an eight-time World Champion and has spent 25 years as a member of the United States Archery team. Wunderle has won 46 National Archery Championships in compound, recurve, indoors, outdoors, field and 3D. He has over 35 years of experience in the archery industry and holds a bachelor’s degree in Wildlife and Fisheries Science from Texas A&M University.
Wunderle is a NTS Level 4 certified coach who has privately coached and mentored students and teammates to a number of championship titles and teams throughout his illustrious career.
“I’m very excited about this new chapter in my life,” Wunderle said in Friday’s release. “I’ve been to Yankton several times for tournaments and have been very impressed with the NFAA facility, staff and the Yankton community. Working with such a great team at the world’s largest archery center is a dream come true. The MMU archery program has done incredibly well for such a new program and I look forward to working with the athletes in achieving top-level success.”
Taking the reigns as the Mount Marty Archery assistant coach is Samantha Rayburn. Rayburn, a former compound collegiate archer, studied at the University of Cumberlands where she earned Academic All-American honors and numerous medals in women’s 3D, mixed teams and singles shooting events. Rayburn comes to Yankton from Mississippi and has a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and Fitness & Sports Management. Samantha will also be assisting as a community coach while at the center and is a NTS Level 2 instructor.
“Coach Wunderle’s passion and experience for the sport is certain to enhance our program,” Mount Marty athletic director Chris Kassin said. “And the addition of Coach Rayburn is going to take this program to the next level. This further strengthens our partnership with the NFAA for the betterment of our student-athletes. We look forward to the continued success of our national championship level program.”
Wunderle begins his duties Aug. 1, while Rayburn starts July 1.
For more information on the Mount Marty Lancer Archery team, please visit mmclancers.com/sport/archery.
