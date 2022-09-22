SIOUX FALLS — The Yankton Gazelles girls’ tennis team closed the dual portion of its 2022 season with a pair of victories in a triangular hosted by Sioux Falls Washington on Thursday.
Yankton beat Washington 7-2. Nora Krajewski, Sabrina Krajewski, Paige Mitzel, Addison Gordon and Evelyne Lima-Zapon each won in singles play. Sabrina and Nora Krajewski, and Gordon and Lima-Zapon won in doubles play.
In a 6-3 victory over Harrisburg, Nora Krajewski, Sabrina Krajewski, Gordon and Lima-Zapon each won in singles play. Nora and Sabrina Krajewski, and Gordon and Lima-Zapon won in doubles.
The Gazelles finish the dual season with a 19-6 record. Next up for Yankton is the Eastern South Dakota Conference Championships, Tuesday in Mitchell.
SINGLES: Nora Krajewski Y def. Kara Gary 10-1; Sabrina Krajewski Y def. Madelyn Dahlmeier 10-1; Paige Mitzel Y def. Zoriah VanDeVeldel (no score available); Grace Fromknecht W def. Meagan Scott (no score available); Addison Gordon Y def. Camilla Griffin 10-2; Evelyn Lima-Zapon Y def. Madison Gillette 10-7
DOUBLES: N. Krajewski-S. Krajewski Y def. Gary-Dahlmeier 10-1; VanDeVeldel-Fromknecht W def. Scott-Mitzel 10-9 (7-5); Gordon/Lima-Zapon Y def. Griffin-Gillette 10-2
JV: Alanna Smith W def. Natasha Wells 10-8
SINGLES: Nora Krajewski Y de.f Mckenzie Vickery 10-4; Sabrina Krajewski Y def. Erika Starr 10-3; Nicole Lin H def. Natasha Wells 10-1; Madelyn Eisenbeisz H def. Meagan Scott 10-0; Addison Gordon Y def. Addison Bohy 10-6; Evelyne Lima-Zapon Y def. Gabriella Wabwire 10-7
DOUBLES: N. Krajewski-S. Krajewski Y def. Vickery-Starr 10-7; Bohy-Hannah Frye H def. Wells-Scott 10-1; Gordon/Lima-Zapon Y def. Wabwire-Keira Ptak 10-4
