SIOUX FALLS — The Yankton Gazelles girls’ tennis team closed the dual portion of its 2022 season with a pair of victories in a triangular hosted by Sioux Falls Washington on Thursday.

Yankton beat Washington 7-2. Nora Krajewski, Sabrina Krajewski, Paige Mitzel, Addison Gordon and Evelyne Lima-Zapon each won in singles play. Sabrina and Nora Krajewski, and Gordon and Lima-Zapon won in doubles play.

